Shoplifting arrest leads to drug charges

Oct. 10—VALDOSTA — A shoplifting case led to the confiscation of cocaine and an arrest.

At 3:32 p.m., Oct. 7, Valdosta police officers responded to a store on the 300 block of Norman Drive after a loss prevention officer called 911 to report an incident of shoplifting in progress, according to a Valdosta Police Department report released Monday.

Officers found the suspect in the parking lot and confirmed he had a shopping cart full of items, including clothing and a television, valued at more than $623. He had pushed the items out of the store without paying for them, police said.

As officers detained the suspect, they claimed they found marijuana on him.

"Officers then found a backpack belonging to (the suspect) which contained approximately 46.40 grams of cocaine, 5.5 grams of marijuana, scales and packaging items consistent with the sales and distribution of narcotics," police said.

The suspect was arrested without incident and transported to Lowndes County Jail on charges of felony trafficking in cocaine, felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related items and theft by shoplifting, police said.

"This was an outstanding job by our responding officers to identify the suspect and thoroughly investigate the incident. Their hard work resulted in the seizure of dangerous narcotics before they could get to our city streets," Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.