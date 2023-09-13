Shoplifting arrests lead to drugs, stolen car recovery in North Bend

A shoplifting call in North Bend ended with two arrests, and the recovery of a stolen car and drugs, according to the Snoqulamie Police Department.

On Monday, Sept. 11, officers with the Snoqualmie Police Department responded to the report of shoplifting at the North Bend Outlet Mall.

Security told the officers about a silver Kia sedan with no license plates, a plastic-covered window, and a temp tag in the back window.

A man wearing a Seahawks jersey and a woman were both seen in the car.

When the officers got to the car, an officer shouted, “Police!” When he did, the woman lunged forward and started to dig through one of her bags, where she began smoking fentanyl off a piece of foil.

Officers believe the woman was trying to smoke all her drugs before police were able to arrest her.

The man in the Seahawks jersey began yelling at the officer, who called for backup.

The woman had an outstanding felony warrant on an assault charge and another warrant for theft and obstruction.

The man had a warrant out of Seattle for harassment.

The Kia was also unreported stolen from an Everett car dealership.

The woman was booked into jail on her felony warrant and issued a criminal citation for vehicle trespass, obstruction, possession of a controlled substance, use of a controlled substance in public, and theft.

The man was booked into the Issaquah Jail on a charge of vehicle trespass.