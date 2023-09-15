How a shoplifting clash in Peckham opened a rift between Asian store owners and the black community

An incident in a Peckham shop led to protesters sticking signs on the building's window - Jamie Lorriman

In a hair and cosmetics store in Peckham, the shopkeeper’s eyes never waver from a 50in TV which hangs from the ceiling showing the feeds of no fewer than 16 cameras focused on the aisles.

Amid claims shoplifters can strike up to 10 times a day, another staff member is on standby to immediately block off the glass-fronted doorway and confiscate stolen items from customers who attempt to walk off with products in a dispute over a refund.

The scene is typical of shops in the south-east London suburb where owners say they are protecting their business but customers from black communities argue they are treated with unnecessary suspicion and disrespect.

Earlier this week, Sohail Sindho, 45, the owner of Peckham Hair and Cosmetics, was filmed with his hands around the neck of a customer in footage where she can be heard saying: “Get the f--k off me … Call the police. This man just strangled me.”

Rather than simply being another example of the country’s shoplifting epidemic, the scuffle has ignited tensions between mostly Asian shopkeepers and customers from the black community who believe their culture has been exploited for profit.

“It’s not just this store, it’s all of them on the strip! Black owned only,” was one of dozens of signs placed on the shutters as protesters accused the shop owner of racism and called for all-black ownership of shops along Rye Lane.

A handful of protesters openly engaged in offensive slurs about Asian owners and one sign daubed on the store described Asian shop owners as “parasitic merchants”. Other posters read: “You take black women’s money yet assault them the first chance you get.”

Since the incident on Monday, Mr Sandho, 45, was interviewed under caution and a 31-year-old woman involved was arrested on suspicion of assault and bailed.

Police described the row as a “dynamic situation” and said they would investigate “if there are any posters or signs that reflect hate speech”.

The Mayor of London’s office said he remained in close contact with police, adding that the “events of the last week have caused deep concern and distress”.

Protesters posted signs on the window of a Rye Lane store after the incident - Jamie Lorriman

Activists claimed they were frequently mistreated by shop workers and said that stores mainly used by black women should not be owned by Asian men.

Lisa, 53, said: “All of them need to be shut down because they are abusing us. Our culture has been stolen for profit.”

Kelly Sinclair, 40, a professional declutterer who has lived in the area for 24 years, said that many shops on Rye Lane were dependent on black women and that shop owners were rude and disrespectful.

“Without our community they wouldn’t be here, they are dependent,” she said. “Things like this happen quite regularly, the disrespect against people. It was inevitable this would happen.”

Around half of Peckham’s population are from black communities and one in 10 residents are from an Asian background.

‘Customers don’t look at both sides’

Mr Sandho, who opened his shop eight years ago after moving to the UK from Pakistani Kashmir in 2004, has insisted he was not racist and was tolerant of people of all faiths and races.

He said: “What you are, you can’t change this, it doesn’t matter. It’s not racial. They say probably, I am Asian, she is black, it’s not by your choice. I am colour-blind. All the faiths are beautiful.”

Owners of other cosmetic and hair shops, stocking extensions, wigs and specialist shampoos, claimed they frequently faced abuse from customers in rows over refunds or shoplifting.

A third-generation owner, whose family came to the UK in the 1980s from Azad Kashmir, said: “Customers most of the time don’t look at both sides.

“That is what every shop owner on Rye Lane has to face. If you say to those customers you can’t refund they will just take whatever … People will walk out and they will pick up stuff.

“We have had to block the door a lot of times, we try to take something back. If someone gets out of hand we call the police but they will not get here until half an hour later.”

He claimed that the slurs on signs towards Asian communities were not new and some customers had “deeply ingrained” views about them. “If you spent your time here, you would see what we had to deal with,” he added.

The shop owner said that it was unfair to suggest Asian people could not run shops selling to black women and many had several family members keeping the business going.

Ngozi Fulani, the domestic abuse charity founder, speaks on Rye Lane at the protest - Thabo Jaiyesimi/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

He said: “It’s not an owner sitting at home making money. We have to monitor the cameras, we are a business.

“We are not profiling people to steal, anyone can steal nowadays. It happens, every day, at least 10 times. My family came for a better life, more opportunities. If you work hard, you get something.

“People have been doing business on Rye Lane for 20 years, there must be something good about us. If people want to set up their own business then they should do it, go ahead.”

A Turkish shop owner said that items were stolen a “few times a week” and could be taken by anyone, but it was “not worth calling the police” who would do little.

He added: “That situation should have been handled differently from both sides. Those signs are not good, that’s not nice. Two wrongs don’t make a right.”

He said fighting shoplifting was a losing battle, adding: “What can you do? We can keep an eye on the aisle and the boxes for the expensive things are empty. 99 per cent of the customers are good people but it’s impossible to know who will be the shoplifter.”

Experts said the incident had been exploited by opportunists who wanted to stoke tensions while police failures to solve low-level crime had seen shopkeepers defend their own stores.

Dr Rakib Ehsan, social integration expert, said: “Tribal opportunists have used the incident at Peckham Hair and Cosmetics to unleash their anti-Asian prejudices and enviousness over matters of business ownership.”

He said this week had shown “some of the deepest fault-lines in modern Britain are between its racial and ethnic minorities”, adding: “It also highlights how the de-facto decriminalisation of lower-level crime heightens the risk of ‘shopkeeper vigilantism’ in urban areas.”

Charlotte Littlewood, an extremism expert at the International Centre of Sustainability think tank, added that a “community breakdown along ethnic lines” was being ignored by the Government.

“Our policing and Government are failing to properly address interminority racism,” she said. “Perhaps critical race theory indoctrination combined with a fear of offending leads us blind and reserved when it comes to policing.”

