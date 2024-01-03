Shoplifting complaint turns to drug charges for Pennsylvania men

Jan. 2—Two Pennsylvania men are in custody after police found them with more than stolen items during a shoplifting incident at University Town Centre in Morgantown.

Granville officers were called to Walmart on Dec. 30 for a shoplifting-in-progress complaint and met with asset protection employees.

According to the criminal complaints, two men, later identified as Kenneth L. Courie III, 39, of Carmichaels, Pa., and Christopher Warren Davis, 38, of Masontown, Pa., were allegedly seen destroying packaging and concealing merchandise.

After making contact with Courie and Davis, officers found and recovered the concealed items.

Officers said that because neither Courie nor Davis had a valid driver's license, they were escorted to their vehicle to ensure they did not drive away.

Inside the vehicle, which police learned was owned by Courie but driven there by Davis, officers could see "numerous items of drug paraphernalia " inside the vehicle, including burnt foils and cut straws, the complaint said.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, officers reported finding several baggies containing various amounts of alleged fentanyl and marijuana, and a digital scale.

According to the complaint, $313 in cash was found on Davis.

In total, the officers found eight bags of alleged fentanyl, some of which were packaged for sale and stamped, weighing approximately 6.3 grams. They also located 7.9 grams of presumed marijuana.

Officers reported finding "numerous pieces of evidence " on both sides of the vehicle. Both Courie and Davis were taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Both men were arraigned Sunday in Monongalia County Magistrate Court and given a $25, 000 bond. They are currently being held at the North Central Regional Jail.