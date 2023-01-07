Shoplifting complaint at Walmart leads to meth find

Jan. 7—On Jan. 2, officers from the Richmond Police Department (RPD) were dispatched to Walmart at 820 Eastern Bypass in regards to a shoplifting complaint.

Police documents state officers were informed by the store's loss Prevention office that Angela Brown was attempting to leave with unpaid merchandise. Brown was with her fiancé in the self-checkout area when employees allegedly saw him hand Brown a camera. The camera was not bought and was instead placed in her purse.

The couple was stopped as they tried to exit and were escorted to the loss prevention office to wait for law enforcement.

Arrest citations state Brown agreed to speak with officers.

She allegedly told police she believed the camera had been purchased, as she had seen something of similar value rung up at checkout.

Her purse was searched, and they allegedly found $25.58 worth of unpaid merchandise inside, along with multiple capped needles and a clear plastic baggie that contained a transparent, rock-like substance. Records state Brown admitted to law enforcement the substance was a small amount of meth.

Brown was then taken to the Madison Country Detention Center.

Brown was charged with shoplifting and first degree trafficking a controlled substance. Her arrest also fulfilled an indictment warrant issued from the Boyle County Circuit Court for three additional drug-related charges.

Other arrests:

* Nathan Curtis, Richmond, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

* Brad Edwards, of Richmond, was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with fourth-degree assault and first-degree strangulation.

* Timothy Hoffman, of Richmond, was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Edward Hamilton, of Richmond, was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with fourth-degree domestic assault.

* Luke Magnofna, of Richmond, was arrested Dec. 31 and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.