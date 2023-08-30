Shoplifting out of control? What the data say about Burlington, S. Burlington, Williston

Michael Sherwin has witnessed the same person shoplift six times. At first it was shocking and now it is becoming funny in a tragic way.

"The guy just walks out and buzzers and alarms are going− it was hilarious. It's almost comical now, it's literally every time," Sherwin said.

Sherwin is a teacher and a father from Essex Junction, and for running errands frequents a South Burlington retail center with a cluster of shops. He doesn't want the business names reported for fear this shoplifter could identify him.

At this point, his experiences are turning him off shopping in person. Whole swaths of inventory have been cleared out at one of his favorite stores which associates say is due to stealing. One time while shopping with his daughter they had a frightening encounter: another shopper confronted the person stealing; a verbal altercation ensued and the person stealing shoved the customer. It could have been worse.

"I don't want to have my children there while this is actively happening," Sherwin said. He made a report to the police. "It's so disheartening to report the guy yesterday and same guy is there today."

Retail theft has become a public nuisance as shoplifters are becoming more brazen, in some cases more violent, and the repercussions are being felt, not only by retailers and police, but has extended to the general population. Some shoppers have taken to social media to publicly shame thieves, posting images of them on the internet.

What is fueling the problem and how to solve it is complicated and a variety of factors are at play.

Retail theft by the numbers

Because Burlington, South Burlington and Williston are some of the biggest retail centers in the county and state, contributing some of largest sales tax revenue, the Free Press requested retail theft numbers for those three communities.

Looking at the past decade of instances, there are signs of retail theft increasing, but only for Williston has 2023 been a high water mark for theft. Williston has had a steady increase of retail theft since 2019 when there were 102 instances to 2023 which has had 250 so far. With four and half months still left in the year, that number is expected to continue to climb.

Burlington has had 377 instances of retail theft this year, as of mid-Aug. Though the Queen City hasn't reached 2016 or 2015 totals yet, at 420 and 413 respectively, just 10 thefts a month through the end of the year would put this year within range of being the highest.

South Burlington's top year for retail theft recently was in 2019 with 174 incidents. At 102 so far this year, South Burlington may be in a better position than the other two towns in terms of total numbers, but not all of the trends seen in the city are favorable.

The South Burlington Police Department shared the amount of misdemeanors versus felonies. Retail theft becomes a felony once more than $900 worth of goods are stolen at one time. Over the past decade, South Burlington was averaging four felony retail thefts a year. However in 2022 the number jumped to 10. Two-thirds of the way into 2023, the number stands at 20, already double the previous high mark.

This means even though there hasn't been a spike in the number of thefts, thieves are taking more at one time and perhaps doing less to conceal taking large quantities of unpaid merchandise out of the store.

What police are seeing and what they can and can't do

Retail theft isn't new. Businesses often account for "shrinkage" or losing a percentage of their inventory to theft each year and many have commercial property insurance to recover the value of stolen goods. In many cases, stealing has gone largely unnoticed by fellow customers and can be caught by surveillance video and associates watching carefully, making a note of shoplifting without confronting the thief. At that point, police are usually called.

What is different, according to Williston Police Chief Patrick Foley, is shoplifters have become more brazen, more violent and are exploiting a lack of consequences.

Foley said that in Williston he has seen an increase in retail theft since 2020 with calls up 50% over last year, all while being down four officers this year. He said his department puts officers in high theft areas as a deterrent or to be able to respond quickly, but one emergency call can tie up a whole shift. Other police forces across the area have the same issue. "Everyone's shorthanded," he said.

Once apprehended, shoplifters usually do not go to jail for a non-violent, misdemeanor offense.

"They joke about it," Foley said, and often quote back to his officers "cite and release" suggesting that they know they'll be released soon.

"There are no repercussions, no accountability," Foley said.

There are four prominent motives for shoplifters, Foley said: The top motive is related to drug addiction, and after that homelessness, mental health issues and alcoholism.

How retailers and police handle shoplifting

The Free Press contacted eight retailers which came up frequently in local police incident reports, but all declined to comment or referred the Free Press to a corporate public relations office which did not respond by this article's publication date.

Foley, Sherwin and some workers in the stores explained generally how stores respond to theft. Sherwin, who was stunned at the amount of missing items and feared a one store was holding a going-out-of-business sale, questioned an associate more when he found out theft was the reason for the empty shelves. Store workers told him their company instructed them not to confront a person stealing, to make note of details and to flag the security footage for that time. Sometimes the business calls police right away, other times they report the theft through the police department's website.

Foley said if they catch someone stealing who has an active warrant on them, they can bring the person to court that day if it is before 3 p.m. Often the court releases them on conditions with very little follow up, he said. If it's after 3 p.m. the police issue a citation and release them to appear in court the next day, but often the offender doesn't show up and another warrant is issued for them.

If the police show up after the theft has occurred, they look at security footage, make sure the items weren't paid for and determine the value of the stolen goods which informs whether the charge would be a misdemeanor or felony. That process can take quite a bit of time, especially if theft is happening several times a day across multiple retailers.

Williston's police blotter on any given day is a litany of retail theft, trespassing and suspicious persons noted at popular stores in town. Foley said the same names come up time and again on the blotter and the same people are hitting businesses in other towns across Chittenden County. There is, however, limited coordination between the departments over retail theft because they are all short staffed.

Another thing police are seeing, Foley said, is stolen items showing up for sale on Facebook marketplace.

What to do if you see shoplifting

Foley says do not confront someone stealing.

"We're seeing the shoplifters being more aggressive. They'll challenge people, if they see your cell phone out they'll come after you," he said.

Loss prevention workers at some stores have been instructed not to challenge shoplifters, either, as a safety precaution.

Instead of confronting shoplifters, Foley said to get good descriptions of the person and their vehicle and report it to the police.

"If you can get a good plate number, get us a good description, if you feel safe trying to take a picture of it. We can put the picture out and maybe another department can say we just dealt with that person and they're so and so," he said.

There are no simple answers for how to curb retail theft, and Foley believes it starts with addressing the underlying problems Vermonters are facing including addiction, mental health issues and homelessness.

As a teacher Sherwin recognizes that when a child is consistently exhibiting problematic behaviors often something needs to change − whether that's providing support, solidifying expectations or something else. He doesn't know if the retail theft solution lies in social supports, policing, the courts, deterrents, or state and federal public policy, but he knows that something needs to change or it will continue to get worse.

"I feel terrible for the workers there most of all," he said. "They're completely powerless and they just watch these people steal over and over."

