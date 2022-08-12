Shoplifting emphasis patrols in Redmond net over a dozen arrests over 2 months

Recent shoplifting emphasis patrols at Target, Fred Meyer, and Kohl’s stores in Redmond have yielded 13 detainments and 11 arrests, the Redmond Police Department announced Thursday.

Over $5,000 in stolen merchandise was recovered during these efforts, police said. Officers also recovered a loaded gun and about 100 grams of fentanyl pills, and also made an arrest for DUI.

On Thursday, July 28, officers were parked outside of businesses to deter thieves, but eight suspects still shoplifted from two stores over several hours.

Five were arrested and charged with theft. Two of them had outstanding warrants for previous thefts.

One of the suspects eluded police and could not be pursued by officers because of current laws.

Another shoplifting emphasis patrol was conducted by Redmond police on Thursday, May 26, which led to six arrests and theft charges.

Several of those suspects had tools like screwdrivers and snippers, which are often used to break locked containers and remove security devices, police said.

According to Redmond police, there were 431 shoplifting incidents reported in the city in 2021, resulting in more than $330,000 in losses.

So far this year, there have been 355 reported retail thefts, resulting in over $283,000 in losses. According to the police department, most of the thefts are from the department stores that participated in the emphasis patrols.

“Redmond has experienced a surge in retail theft in recent years,” Chief Darrell Lowe said. “Retail stores alone lose thousands of dollars a month from shoplifting. We are doing our part to deter thieves by making arrests and charging individuals for their crimes. We also continually work with prosecutors to ensure there is accountability for repeat offenders.”

