Shoplifting led to pursuit that included collision with police cruiser in Greene County

Shoplifting at the Kohl’s in the 6400 block of Wilmington Pike two weeks ago led to a police pursuit that included a collision with a police cruiser in Geene County and ended with police having to use a Taser on one suspect, K-9 units to track down a second suspect and a drone to search for the third and final suspect.

All of the charges filed against the three -- a black man, a white man and a black woman all from Cincinnati -- are misdemeanors. The trio were in Xenia Municipal Court this week where they pleaded not guilty to five misdemeanors that include receiving stolen property and resisting arrest, according to police department documents News Center 7 obtained through a public records request.

The pursuit involving Sugarcreek Twp. police began sometime after 8 p.m. on Nov. 11 when two of the three suspects walked out of Kohls and loaded “two baskets full of items” into a car being driven by the 28-year-old black male suspect.

In the carts were fleece pullovers, jogging suits, hoodies and more worth hundreds of dollars.

Officers at either end of the store parking lot descended on the suspect maroon Toyota Avalon, which sped off toward Wilmington Pike. The car continued south on Wilmington, running red lights and stop signs and driving through a yard in the 3900 block of Wilmington Dayton Road.

The car then headed west onto Social Row Road, made a U-turn through a second yard, this one in the 4200 block of Social Row Road, and struck a Sugarcreek Twp. police vehicle as it sped east on Social Row toward Ferry Road.

As the car approached Ferry Road and Lytle Road in Waynesville Twp., it turned onto Lytle Trails Road where it stopped. The trio got out and ran, but police tackled the black male after a foot pursuit.

The officers, in their written narrative of what happened, said they used a Taser on him when he wouldn’t stop moving.

A K-9 located the 25-year-old female suspect a short time later, a couple of streets from where the car stopped. She later told police the trio had stolen bedding from HomeGoods before visiting Kohls.

A massive search ensued for the third suspect, a 29-year-old white male, because authorities believed he may have been armed. A drone, the K-9 units and a helicopter from the Ohio State Highway Patrol were used, to no avail. Police arrested him the next day.

Sugarcreek Twp. police contacted Cincinnati police about the maroon Avalon, believed to have been stolen.



