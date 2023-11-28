Shoplifting and other reports

Nov. 28—Police received a report at 3:46 p.m. Monday of a theft of about $1,300 in merchandise at Hy-Vee, 2708 Bridge Ave. The incident happened Saturday evening.

Police received a report at 6:54 p.m. Monday of thefts from four different dates over the last two weeks totaling $341 at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Juveniles cited for marijuana

Police cited one juvenile for possession of marijuana under 21 at 9:07 a.m. Monday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Police cited one juvenile for possession of marijuana under 21 at 9:33 a.m. Monday at 2200 Riverland Drive.

Juvenile cited for disorderly conduct

Police cited one juvenile for disorderly conduct at 10:46 a.m. Monday at Southwest Middle School, 1601 W. Front St.

1 arrested for driving after revocation

Police arrested Christopher Robert Hernandez, 31, for driving after revocation after a traffic stop at 12:53 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Frank Hall Drive and East Fourth Street.