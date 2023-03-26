Shoplifting at St. Augustine Outlet Mall leads to police chase after driver tries to run over deputy

A shoplifting incident at the St. Augustine Outlet Mall turned into a dangerous high-speed pursuit that ended with the arrest of four individuals who allegedly tried to run over a St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office deputy Saturday evening.

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office reported that patrol deputies were investigating a shoplifting incident at the St. Augustine Outlet Mall when things took a dangerous turn. According to a police report, one of the suspects attempted to run over one of the deputies who was standing outside his vehicle.

The SJCSO reported that the suspects then fled the scene, prompting a high-speed pursuit that led officers southbound on I-95.

In an attempt to evade the police, the suspects turned around and headed back northbound, ramming multiple patrol vehicles in the process.

The chase eventually ended after a short foot pursuit, with four individuals being taken into custody.

Thankfully, no deputies were seriously injured during the incident. However, the Sheriff’s Office has made it clear that they will not tolerate such behavior in their county. They have issued a stern warning to anyone who intends to commit a crime in St. Johns County, stating that “your journey will absolutely end here.”

The Sheriff’s Office has commended their deputies for their bravery and professionalism in handling the situation.

The four suspects are currently in police custody and are expected to face a range of charges related to the shoplifting incident and the subsequent pursuit.

No description of the stolen items has yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing, and more information is expected to be released in the coming days.

