Shoplifting suspect accused of threatening arresting officer

Aug. 31—A Kalispell man accused of shoplifting earlier this month racked up a felony charge after allegedly threatening to kill the arresting police officer.

Christopher Thomas Shannon, 23, faces a felony count of threats or improper influence in official matters and a misdemeanor charge of theft following the Aug. 22 arrest at a downtown Kalispell supermarket. He is expected to appear before Judge Heidi Ulbricht in Flathead County District Court for his arraignment on Sept. 14.

Kalispell Police officers arrived at the First Avenue East North grocer about 6:14 p.m. after store employees allegedly caught Shannon trying to sneak out an emergency exit with roughly $691 in merchandise. Shannon, who was previously barred from entering the store because of past alleged thievery, admitted to stealing the items while speaking with officers, court documents said.

Shannon initially tried pleading with officers as they took him to the Flathead County Detention Center, asking them to let him go, according to court documents. When that proved unsuccessful, Shannon allegedly grew angry and screamed profanities at the officers.

As they arrived at the county lockup, Shannon announced his intent to resist, court documents said. He told an officer that he "better be ready to use his gun," according to court documents.

During the subsequent escort inside, Shannon allegedly declared he would murder the officer "in cold blood." He also alluded to having prison connections while reiterating his plan to kill the officer, court documents said.

THE ARREST came as Shannon was awaiting sentencing on felony charges of burglary and criminal mischief in district court. He pleaded guilty to both before Judge Robert Allison on Aug. 3 after striking a deal with prosecutors.

Per the arrangement, prosecutors were to recommend Shannon receive a pair of deferred three-year sentences, get credit for time served and pay restitution.

In that case, Shannon allegedly broke into lockers at an outdoor equipment rental outlet in Columbia Falls and a U.S. 2 marijuana dispensary outside of Kalispell over the span of several days in mid-May, according to court documents.

A Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputy had a body camera recording of an interaction with Shannon prior to the first break-in, court documents said. The suspect, caught on surveillance cameras in both burglaries, wore the same clothing, according to court documents.

Deputies caught up with Shannon near the intersection of Second Street and Fifth Avenue West in Kalispell on May 17, court documents said. A search of his person turned up padlocks, a butane tank, marijuana products from the dispensary, according to court documents.

Deputy County Attorney Ashley Frechette, who is prosecuting the case, has since filed a petition to revoke Shannon's release on bail in district court citing the Aug. 23 arrest.

