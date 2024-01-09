Shoplifting suspect bites security officer, leaves child behind at Cumberland Mall, police say

Cobb County police said a man stole merchandise from Macy’s, assaulted a loss prevention officer and then abandoned his child.

Police identified James Calvin Smith as the suspect involved in the incident on Dec. 26 at the Cumberland Mall.

Smith is accused of stealing $852 worth of merchandise from Macy’s and placing it in a backpack. A Macy’s loss prevention officer approached Smith after he tried to leave the store without paying.

After the mall’s security director intervened, Smith allegedly got into a fight with the loss prevention officer and bit him, before running away.

Police said Smith abandoned the rental car he was driving and left his 11-year-old child behind in the car.

“The child stated multiple times that he was scared and started to cry; he was visibly shaken from the incident. Officers were at the vehicle for a while and the male never came back to check on his child,” the warrant states.

Police the child was “turned over to a responsible adult.”

Smith faces charges of battery, simple battery, theft by shoplifting and cruelty to children in the second degree.

Smith is not currently in custody, according to Cobb County police.

