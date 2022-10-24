Shoplifting suspect crashes U-Haul truck while fleeing Grants Pass police

Oct. 24—An Indiana man landed in a local hospital Saturday after leading police on a chase through the streets of Grants Pass in a U-Haul truck and crashing, which required first responders to extricate him from the wreckage.

Jerry Glover, 52, was charged with theft, reckless driving, attempting to elude police, assault, criminal mischief and driving under the influence of intoxicants, according to a Facebook post by Grants Pass police.

The incident began with a report of a shoplifter who fled after allegedly stealing over $1,000 in merchandise, police said.

The suspect, later identified as Glover, was seen leaving the area in a large U-Haul truck. Police spotted the U-Haul stopped in a parking lot near Mill Street and tried to box him in, but Glover struck a Grants Pass police patrol car and pushed it out of the way, the post said.

Glover sped west on Northeast D Street, and due to the weather conditions and Glover's driving behavior, police said they terminated the pursuit near Sixth Street on Northeast D.

Glover continued west on D Street at a high rate of speed and entered the intersection of Northwest D and Fourth streets, where he struck a small sport utility vehicle. The U-Haul rolled over, trapping Glover underneath the cab.

The other motorist in the SUV came to a stop in a yard a block away. He was extricated by fire personnel and transported to Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center with injuries.

Glover also was transported to RRMC with trauma injuries. Both Glover and the other motorist were expected to recover from their injuries, police said.

This case is still under investigation, and anyone with information on the crash or theft was asked to call the Grants Pass Police Department at 541-450-6260.