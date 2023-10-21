Shoplifting suspect shot at police officer after fleeing Virginia Beach Kohl’s, officials say

A Norfolk man suspected of shoplifting is accused of shooting at a Virginia Beach police officer after fleeing from a Kohl’s store with stolen merchandise.

Police responded to a report of shoplifting at a Kohl’s store shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, according to a release from the Virginia Beach Police Department. When an officer arrived at the scene and tried to apprehend the suspect, later identified as Tyler Davis of Norfolk, he fled the store with stolen merchandise, according to police.

While the officer followed Davis by car, police say he shot a handgun at the officer. At least one round struck the police car. The officer was not injured.

The officer, with the help of other responding officers, arrested Davis. No shots were fired by police.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Davis, 24, has been charged with attempted aggravated murder, use of a firearm by a violent felon, conspiracy to commit gran larceny and grand larceny.

Two others who were with Davis were also arrested. Hayley Fernandez, 26, was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant and charged with conspiracy to commit grand larceny. Jaclyn Anderson, 22, of Portsmouth faces charges of conspiracy to commit grand larceny and possession of a schedule I/II narcotic.

“This incident underscores the commitment of our officers to serve and protect this community, as well as the fact there is no such thing as a ‘routine’ call,” Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate stated in the release. “We are incredibly grateful that our officer was not killed or injured, and we ask the community and the rest of our criminal justice system to send the message that attacks on law enforcement will not be tolerated.”