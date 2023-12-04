Shoplifting suspect who slashed Spokane officers shot and killed outside Walmart

Police are investigating after an officer fatally shot a man outside a north Spokane Walmart store.

Two Spokane officers fought with an armed shoplifting suspect on Sunday morning.

Police say they were initially called to the store on North Colton Street to look for a person accused of stealing. When they tried to arrest the man, a fight broke out.

Police say the man took out a knife and slashed both of the officers.

“He started to fall to the ground, and they’re trying to detain him, and he got up and he started to come towards my direction, and he actually started running and the police officer tased him again and he ran while being tased,” said witness Leslie Bytna.

Spokane Police say one of the officers fired his gun, hitting the suspect and killing him.

One of the injured officers was taken to a hospital.