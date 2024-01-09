I shopped at Costco in the Midwest and New York City. Here are the most surprising differences I noticed.

I visited two Costco stores, one in the Midwest and one in New York City.

New York City's Costco store was smaller, which made it feel more crowded.

The prices and offerings were mostly identical, though the food courts featured different sodas.

As someone who grew up in Wisconsin and moved to New York City a decade ago, I enjoy analyzing the similarities and differences between the two regions I call home.

As part of a series comparing nationwide chains like Target and Trader Joe's in the Midwest and New York City, I visited Costco locations in Wisconsin and Manhattan.

While Costco stores are pretty standardized across the world, which I found when I visited a Costco in Iceland, I was still interested to see if there were any regional variations in their prices, items, and shopping experiences.

Here are the most surprising differences I noticed.

During a trip home to Wisconsin in November, I visited a Costco store in Grafton, Wisconsin, measuring 151,000 square feet.

Costco in Wisconsin, where it's pronounced "Cah-stco." Talia Lakritz/Business Insider

A large technology section was set up at the entrance.

Costco in Wisconsin. Talia Lakritz/Business Insider

There were also tables full of winter coats, sweaters, and other apparel.

Clothes at Costco in Wisconsin. Talia Lakritz/Business Insider

The store wasn't too crowded on the Thursday afternoon I visited, with plenty of room to move in the aisles.

Shoppers at Costco in Wisconsin. Talia Lakritz/Business Insider

The Kirkland bakery sold cookies, pastries, and birthday cakes.

The Kirkland bakery at Costco in Wisconsin. Talia Lakritz/Business Insider

The produce was located in a walk-in refrigerated section.

The fresh produce fridge at Costco in Wisconsin. Talia Lakritz/Business Insider

The samples were plentiful, with Costco employees handing out veggie crisps, granola-bar pieces, and cups of sparkling water.

A sample at Costco in Wisconsin. Talia Lakritz/Business Insider

I spotted a few local products like cheddar cheese curds produced in Ellsworth, Wisconsin.

Cheese curds at Costco in Wisconsin. Talia Lakritz/Business Insider

This Costco also stocked coffee beans roasted in Door County, Wisconsin.

Coffee from Door County, Wisconsin, at Costco. Talia Lakritz/Business Insider

The lines for both self checkout and cashiers were only a few carts deep and moved quickly.

Self check-out at Costco in Wisconsin. Talia Lakritz/Business Insider

The food court was located beyond the checkout counters and sold pizza, chicken bakes, sandwiches, hot dogs, and desserts like churros and ice-cream sundaes.

The food court at Costco in Wisconsin. Talia Lakritz/Business Insider

A sign on the window notified customers about potential allergy issues.

Food for sale at Costco in Wisconsin. Talia Lakritz/Business Insider

The soda fountain included Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Tropicana lemonade, and Starry lemon-lime soda.

Soda at Costco in Wisconsin. Talia Lakritz/Business Insider

Next to the food court, there were plenty of tables where customers could sit and eat before heading to their next destination.

Seating at Costco in Wisconsin. Talia Lakritz/Business Insider

When I returned to New York City, I visited Manhattan's sole Costco location in East Harlem.

Costco in New York City. Talia Lakritz/Business Insider

The Costco store is part of East River Plaza, a shopping complex that also includes stores like Aldi, Marshalls, and Ashley Homestore.

East River Plaza in New York City. Talia Lakritz/Business Insider

Unlike in the Midwest, where free parking lots are the norm at most stores, parking in the East River Plaza's garage costs $6 for up to two hours.

Paid parking at Costco in New York City. Talia Lakritz/Business Insider

People were already lined up and waiting to get in when I arrived a few minutes before the store opened at 10 a.m. on a Friday in January.

A line outside Costco in New York City. Talia Lakritz/Business Insider

At 110,000 square feet, New York City's Costco store was noticeably smaller than the one I visited in the Midwest.

The entrance to Costco in New York City. Talia Lakritz/Business Insider

At times, I found it difficult to navigate my cart through the crowds and smaller aisles.

Aisles at Costco in New York City. Talia Lakritz/Business Insider

New York's Costco store had many of the same warm clothing items on display.

Clothes for sale at Costco in New York City. Talia Lakritz/Business Insider

There was a large selection of cheeses, but no Wisconsin cheese curds.

Cheese at Costco in New York City. Talia Lakritz/Business Insider

Some signs varied slightly between stores — for example, a sign at the Midwest Costco indicated "fresh produce," while the New York Costco just said "produce."

The produce fridge at Costco in New York City. Talia Lakritz/Business Insider

The New York City Costco also had a kosher bakery section where cakes and pastries were prepared in accordance with Jewish dietary laws.

The bakery at Costco in New York City. Talia Lakritz/Business Insider

Costco's famous $4.99 rotisserie chickens cost the same at both stores, though they flew off the shelves in New York as shoppers waited for each fresh batch.

Rotisserie chickens at Costco in New York City. Talia Lakritz/Business Insider

I was surprised that there weren't any samples available to try, but a Costco employee later told me that the stations hadn't been set up yet so soon after opening.

Eggs at Costco in New York City. Talia Lakritz/Business Insider

Both the cashier and self-checkout lines stretched out into the aisles with large numbers of people jostling for spots.

Checkout lines at Costco in New York City. Talia Lakritz/Business Insider

Above the checkout lines, signs advertised the food court's offerings, which were identical to the Wisconsin Costco's menu and prices.

Items for sale at the food court at Costco in New York City. Talia Lakritz/Business Insider

One difference I noticed in the food court was that unlike in the Midwest, no allergy information was posted on the display case.

Food for sale at Costco in New York City. Talia Lakritz/Business Insider

Additionally, the soda fountain in Manhattan offered Brisk iced tea instead of Starry.

The soda fountain in the food court at Costco in New York City. Talia Lakritz/Business Insider

Compared to the Midwest, New York City's Costco felt like a more cramped, hectic shopping experience to me, but the low prices and huge selection make it worth the trip in any region.

The author at Costco in New York City. Talia Lakritz/Business Insider

