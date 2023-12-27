I shopped at Trader Joe's in the Midwest and New York City. Here are the most surprising differences I noticed.
I visited two Trader Joe's stores, one in the Midwest and one in New York City.
I noticed surprising differences in the alcohol selection due to state laws.
The stores were also laid out and decorated differently.
As someone who grew up in the Midwest and now lives in New York City, I've been a Trader Joe's fan in both locations thanks to the store's low prices, friendly employees, and eccentric snacks.
During recent shopping trips in my Wisconsin hometown and my New York City neighborhood, I took a closer look at each store to discover some unexpected regional differences.
Here are six things that surprised me.
The Trader Joe's store I visited in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was part of a large mall complex.
In New York City, I visited a Trader Joe's store on 72nd Street, one of Manhattan's nine locations.
At the Midwest Trader Joe's store, all items were across one floor.
In New York City, the store featured two levels with escalators in between.
The Midwest Trader Joe's stocked beer from local Wisconsin breweries.
The New York City store sold local beer from Brooklyn and the Bronx.
The alcohol section in the Midwest store I visited spanned several shelves with dozens of options.
In New York, state laws dictate that only licensed liquor stores can sell certain alcoholic beverages, so the selection was much smaller.
The Midwest store was decorated with artwork highlighting famous sites like the Milwaukee Art Museum.
The themed decor in New York City paid tribute to the city's famous skyline and memorable movie scenes that have taken place there.
Checkout counters at the Wisconsin store featured short lines.
The lines at the New York location stretched throughout the entire floor, with an employee holding a sign to indicate where to begin waiting.
Trader Joe's remains my top grocery store, whether I'm loading my bags into a car in the Midwest or lugging them home on the subway.
Read the original article on Business Insider