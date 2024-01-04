Shopper Blog: Bridge helps refugees find a way forward in U.S.

NORTH KNOXVILLE

Bridge helps refugees find a way forward in U.S.

Al Lesar, Shopper News

Sending refugees on a path to self-sufficiency can be a monumental goal without proper support.

But when the community comes together, the track record has been a success.

Growing Refugees' Opportunity and Wealth (GROW) and the youth program are key parts of Bridge Refugee Services.

Bridge Refugee Services, located in Whittle Springs, is an agency that helps legal refugees transition to the U.S. in general and East Tennessee in particular.

“None of our clients left their homes by choice,” said Noah Jones, Bridge’s development and communications director for the past two years. “We want to give them as many open doors and strong floors to stand on as we can.”

Those open doors and strong floors don’t just happen. Each year, the nonprofit sets its goal to be able ease the burden of its clients. Sometimes, though, it changes on the fly.

Teaching sewing skills is an important part of what Bridge Refugee Services does.

“In 2022, we expected to serve 70 new clients,” Jones said. “We ended up serving over 700 because of support for Ukrainian, Cuban and Haitian entrants.”

In 2023, the number of people served was about 340.

Refugees are motivated

One of the most successful programs that Bridge Refugee Services offers has to do with educating clients on budget creation, entrepreneurial skills and health classes.

Most refugees come to this country with little or nothing and need a way to establish themselves. Many landlords won’t rent places to live without credit references. Newly arrived people, obviously, have no credit.

Holidays are a big part of the transition process at Bridge Refugee Services.

“We’d like to take the long-form view of community enrichment that our clients have,” said Jones. “When a community grows, it sees other perspectives and expands its vision.”

Jones cited a recently completed national study that shows, over a 25-year period, clients who arrive in an extremely low income will outgain the national average by an average of $12,000. If the national average yearly salary is $55,000, those clients will make $67,000.

“There’s a lot to be said for motivation once you have an infrastructure to climb through,” Jones said. “It’s beyond a humanitarian issue. Once (the clients) were self-sufficient, they become boosters of the community.”

Opportunities to thrive

The reach of the nonprofit, which was founded in 1982, lasts five years. After that, clients are eligible to be U.S. citizens. There is a tracking system to keep up with clients and any issues that might arise.

Jones said the first order of placement for refugees is determining if the client has any pre-existing ties to people in the U.S. After that, cultural similarities are considered.

Learning to sew can give a refugee an opportunity for future employment.

In Knoxville, there is a large Congolese and Sudanese concentration of refugees. In Chattanooga, the Baltic states' and Ukrainian communities are thriving.

Knoxville has economic opportunities with call centers and Chattanooga has several light manufacturing availabilities.

Getting the pattern just right is a skill.

Jones said the push toward 2023’s goal of $60,000 was trending in the right direction. But money wasn’t all that was needed. Volunteers are always in demand. Also, he said dressers are a coveted furniture item, since they often aren’t considered proper donations.

For more information, go to: www.bridgerefugees.org/thrive, or contact Jones at: njones@bridgerefugees.org.

BEARDEN

Sequoyah Hills could get arboretum status, the city's second neighborhood to do so

John Shearer, Shopper News

Doris Gove is a trained biologist and avid Smokies hiker who, like many other nature lovers, also has a simple appreciation for trees.

Now she and some others are trying to spread this arboreal admiration closer to her home in Sequoyah Hills.

The group has been working to get Sequoyah Hills certified as an official arboretum through ArbNet and the Morton Arboretum in Chicago. As the work is being finished, Sequoyah Hills will become only the second certified neighborhood arboretum in Knoxville along with one in North Hills.

The certification allows the variety of trees to be catalogued and labeled, and the group also plans to develop a website that will include information as well as ideas for activities like tree identification scavenger hunts.

The large American elm at by the Sequoyah Greenway parking lot near Fort Loudoun Lake is one of the trees that will be highlighted in the new Sequoyah Hills Arboretum, which has been certified as a Level 1 accredited arboretum by ArbNet.

Gove, who has lived in Sequoyah Hills since 1980, had wanted to help create an official arboretum for Sequoyah Hills because of the people there as well as the trees.

“We have a lot of public land,” she said, citing the city-owned parks like Sequoyah Greenway and the county-owned Sequoyah Elementary. “It’s a very public place. There are a lot of people walking and walking their dogs and playing with their children. It’s a great idea to get the trees labeled, with so many people around, to make more people aware of trees.”

Gove said she got the idea going after attending a meeting of the neighborhood group, the Kingston Pike-Sequoyah Hills Association. “I wanted to see if anyone else was interested,” she said. “And I got several volunteers.”

She and the volunteers then began to try to find as many species as they could to meet the minimum certification standard of 25 tree species. They easily surpassed that with around 45 now identified in the database, she said.

“We have tried to find the largest and nicest examples of species and they will be tagged,” she said. The trees they have identified range from a giant elm that sits near the southwest corner of the greenway parking lot with the restroom building, to such other native trees as red oaks, white oaks, maples, yellowwoods, basswoods, tulip poplars (the state tree) and bald cypress. Also included in the list are such other native trees as the lesser-known Kentucky coffee tree.

Doris Gove

Gove said the large and old elm is being marked as tree No. 1 in their identification database. It is kind of like the arboretum’s version of a headline performer because of its age and majestic limb spread. It has been treated as such, too, she added.

She said some of the parking area has been removed to protect the tree’s root system and allow it to better get water, and some cables have been put around some limbs to keep them from breaking. She also said the tree, like other elms, can be vulnerable to Dutch Elm Disease, but so far it seems healthy.

Gove added that other parts of the project will involve putting identification markings and labels on the trees in ways that don’t hurt them. They are also creating the website.

The trees in the listing will be just those on public lands and not on residents’ yards, she said.

While the project has been approved for the city parkland in Sequoyah Hills after working with the city and urban forester Kasey Krouse, the group also hopes soon to seek out approval to mark some of the trees at Knox County Schools-owned Sequoyah Elementary. Getting some of the students involved or possibly offering educational programs are also part of the dreams with the arboretum, she said.

Gove said this interest in an arboretum is because she has always been interested in trees. She grew up in Massachusetts and came to the University of Tennessee for graduate school. She has taught some biology classes at UT and Pellissippi State and has also written a hiker’s guide to the Smokies and a day hiker’s guide to part of the Appalachian Trail.

A maple tree alongside the median walking path of Cherokee Boulevard in Sequoyah Hills is shown with its leaves turning on Nov. 2. Many of the neighborhood’s trees on public property will be highlighted as the neighborhood becomes a Level 1 certified arboretum.

And now she is helping write the story about the Sequoyah Hills trees and how to admire their individual reach and collective expanse across the landscape. For her, it is simply a labor of love, and she is happy to know the dreamed-up project is literally coming to fruition.

“I started this with an idea and didn’t know if it would work,” she said. “But it’s working and I’m really happy about it.”

POWELL

Roberts Taekwondo family expands services with new hair salon

Al Lesar, Shopper News

Using the tenets of taekwondo has allowed Trisha Roberts to become a successful entrepreneur for over three decades.

The Roberts family has grown up around martial arts.

Honor, courtesy, integrity, perseverance, self-confidence and community have all played integral roles in the couple’s development.

She and her husband have run Jon Paul & Trisha Roberts Taekwondo in Powell for 30 years. From that business has sprung a property management company, a transportation company and, most recently, a hair salon.

Goldmine Properties, created by Jon Paul and Trisha, owns the building at 6408 Clinton Highway, in which the taekwondo studio is operated. It has been something Jon Paul and Trisha believed in long ago.

“There’s a part of courage that goes into owning a business,” Trisha said. “But you have to have the perseverance to stay with it; you have to have the integrity to do the right thing.”

Through their commitment to the community, Jon Paul and Trisha provide a positive after-school environment for about 100 children. They have a relationship with 12 schools in Knox County. They send their two school buses and four vans to pick up the students and bring them to the facility.

Community service

During the pandemic, the studio responded to the challenge.

When schools went to online learning, but parents weren’t able to be home, the studio opened its doors. Trisha said the internet was enhanced to handle so many students online at the same time.

A full house of students work with Jon Paul Roberts.

“We had about 50 kids kindergarten through eighth grade and nobody was on the same schedule,” Trisha said. “We had to set up an area where kids could go for recess. We had to set up a band area. We were providing a service to help the community.”

Given the parameters of what constitutes a day care, their facility did not qualify. There were no funds available, so free opportunities weren’t possible. However, there is a nonprofit, Taekwondo Youth Alliance, that helps families in need.

“If people can’t pay, we can go to the nonprofit,” Trisha said. “We had a family with a child in the hospital. We were able to help that family. People here, we’re one big family.”

Hello Gorgeous

And then there’s the beauty salon that opened in early November.

Allison Roberts works on a customer's hair in her Hello Gorgeous Salon.

Jon Paul and Trisha’s daughter Allison, a 24-year-old who grew up in the studio, found her path into cosmetology. Once she received her training, she worked in salons.

“She was getting an hourly wage and tips,” Trisha said. “She wasn’t getting commission. When someone would pay $200 for a three-hour perm, she would get $33, and was happy. We talked to her about what business would look like on her own.”

Hello Gorgeous Salon is bright and cheery.

Trisha came up with some business tips and templates that Allison has used in launching Hello Gorgeous Salon & Barber. It is located in the same building, in a suite below the taekwondo studio.

“I learned a lot getting a salon ready for an inspection,” Trisha said. “I worried for three weeks about what we needed. The inspector was here 10 minutes and said we were fine.”

The idea for Allison Roberts to open Hello Gorgeous Salon made business sense for the family.

Occasionally, the salon will have in a mobile unit that does Botox treatments.

For more information about the taekwondo studio call 865-688-5520. For information about the salon, call 865-200-4636.

FARRAGUT

Beaver Ridge UMC shares food and joy with community at Christmas party

Nancy Anderson, Shopper News

Santa and Mrs. Claus were the center of attention for about 100 guests Dec. 17 at the annual Community Christmas Party at Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church.

Both seemed to be having a jolly old time taking selfies with kids of all ages.

Ever the good sport, Pastor Teresa Atkins McClure pauses for a photo at one of the many biblical backdrops available at the annual Community Christmas Party at Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church on Dec. 17, 2023.

“We’re having a very special time here,” said Community Outreach Coordinator Suzanne Davidson.

She, along with about 20 volunteers, turned the Family Life Center into a Holly Jolly place with hot chocolate and biblical backdrops including the Nativity.

The men’s group cooked breakfast for dinner, serving up delicious pancakes, sausage, bacon and eggs.

“You can never go wrong with breakfast for dinner,” said Pastor Teresa Atkins McClure.

Sherri Simmons and Nicole Berkheimer have Christmas crafts under control at the annual Community Christmas Party Dec. 17, 2023, at Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church.

“Today is all about fellowship and community. We invited the whole community to come out and join us for breakfast as dinner; games, crafts, Santa, photobooths and toys. We just want to make everyone feel welcome to visit Beaver Ridge.”

Few would disagree that Beaver Ridge UMC makes use of its industrial kitchen on the regular. It’s a congregation that seems to enjoy breaking bread with one another and the community at large.

Ellyana Davidson, Abby Moazen, Suzanne Davidson, and Kerri Hunsaker Stannard make a Nativity scene at the annual Community Christmas Party Dec. 17, 2023, at Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church.

“We do love the community, and we love to host everyone for special occasions. This is a time of celebration, and we open the doors wide for anyone who would like to come visit,” McClure said.

“December is one of those months when we just want to bring people together to share the joy. Wherever you find yourself on the spectrum – from sad to joyful – come and celebrate with us and we’ll put some joy in your heart.”

Girl Scouts from Troop 20034 were on hand to help decorate, but they went above and beyond – collecting toys, clothes and coats to give to community members during the event.

Girl Scouts Ana Berkheimer, 14, and Ava Berkheimer, 16, from Troop 20034 deck the halls with golden tinsel, making for a festive atmosphere at the annual community Christmas Party Dec. 17, 2023, at Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church.

There were Christmas crafts, ornament making, and games aplenty to keep the littles occupied.

Christmas songs filled the air during a community sing-along of “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.” Even the littlest kids seemed to know all the words.

The church is known to be a strong member of the community, hosting and co-hosting events year-round. This isn’t their first Santa sighting of the season. The church co-hosted Santa and hot cocoa during and right after the parade on Dec. 2.

“That was such a neat day. We got to help co-host a popular community event and we’re so pleased they thought about having the event here,” McClure said.

Info: www.beaverridgeumc.org.

BEARDEN

Cheers to the champions, new businesses and best moments of 2023

John Shearer, Shopper News

From new eateries and businesses to the successes of some local area high school sports teams, residents of the greater Bearden area of Knoxville had plenty of reason to cheer and pay attention in 2023.

Among the numerous new businesses, several of them had the look and theme of the era of the 1950s and ‘60s, when walk-up hamburger and ice cream places in growing suburban areas were first the rage.

Andy’s Frozen Custard opened its first Knoxville store at 6217 Kingston Pike by Bearden Hill in October. Franchise operators Tom and Noelle Gass are also opening a second local store on Cedar Bluff Road after previously opening their first one in the Sevier County tourist corridor. The chain had started in Missouri, where the Gasses first became familiar with the business while living there.

Andy’s Frozen Custard on Kingston Pike by Bearden Hill, shown on Oct. 5, 2023, features a unique and eye-catching sign.

Frozen custard has become the rage in Bearden, as a Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers restaurant also opened at 6502 Kingston Pike this fall. Besides frozen custard, it also serves hamburgers, other sandwiches, and such sides as French fries. It is located on top of Bearden Hill in the building that was Tandur Indian Kitchen for a few years and had formerly been the site of El Charro Mexican restaurant.

Those who cannot get enough frozen treats from new outlets around Bearden Hill can also go over to 1601 Ebenezer Road near Blue Grass Elementary and order at Jeremiah’s Italian Ice. It was opened in late summer by local franchisee Brad Davis.

People enjoy some Jeremiah’s Italian Ice sweet treats after the store at 1601 Ebenezer Road opened in July 2023. It is the first in the Florida-based chain to open in the Knoxville area, with more planned in the near future.

Among the other new retail establishments, but one with local roots, was the Elliott’s Boots store that opened at 7117 Kingston Pike in the West Hills area. Started in 1982 in Knoxville as basically a family business selling industrial work shoes out of a car, Elliott’s has never had a store in the Bearden/West Hills area. The new store was to replace the firm’s longtime one at 3903 Western Ave. a short distance northeast after the lease on that site ended.

Elliott's Boots new location on 7117 Kingston Pike on Monday, July 24, 2023.

West Knoxville area residents had plenty of opportunities to see some outstanding high school sports performances this year or celebrate one of the victories with a frozen treat.

In the spring, the Catholic girls’ tennis team won its third straight state Division II-AA title under coach Rusty Morris during the Spring Fling. Leading the team were Maeve Thornton, Lillie Murphy, Eleni Liakonis, and Gigi Sompayrac in the top four single positions. Their schoolmates on the baseball team won a state championship, too, with a 4-3 win over Christ Presbyterian Academy of the Nashville area in the clinching final game in late May at Middle Tennessee State University. The Irish under coach Caleb Moore finished 31-9.

The Catholic High girls’ tennis team won their third straight Division II-AA state championship in Murfreesboro in late May 2023. Kneeling are Pauline Schneiter, left, and Logan Connatser. Standing, from left, are coach Michelle White, coach Karen Lorino, Marianna Hurley, Payton Carroll, Eleni Liakonis, Gigi Sompayrac, Maeve Thornton, Lillie Murphy, Karenna Thurman, Lauren Murphy, coach Jake Lorino, and head coach Rusty Morris.

In late October, the nationally ranked Bearden girls’ soccer team under coach Ryan Radcliffe capped a 22-0-1 season with a 4-0 win over Ravenwood of the Nashville area in the Division 1-AAA state championship game in Chattanooga. For the Lady Bulldogs, it was their third straight state title.

Bearden's Nyla Blue (1) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Class AAA Region 2 tournament for high school girls varsity soccer at Bearden High School on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.

On Dec. 1 also in Chattanooga, the West High Rebels football team under coach Lamar Brown won their second straight state championship by holding off a Page rally for a 24-19 win. Syxx Hoard, who had three interceptions, was named the game’s MVP.

Syxx Hoard (6) makes the catch and runs it in for a touchdown to beat Bearden in their high school football game in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, August 19, 2023. Two difficult things to photograph at a football game are someone making a catch and a helmet coming off. Getting both in a single photo made my day.

Bearden and Sequoyah Hills area residents got to do some additional cheering, or at least star gazing, during a celebrity visit related to a couple of other celebrated former West Rebels – the Everly Brothers.

From left, Knoxville City Councilman Charles Thomas, former Knoxville vice mayor Duane Grieve, Graham Nash of Crosby, Stills and Nash, former Knoxville mayor Madeline Rogero and current Knoxville Vice Mayor Andrew Roberto pose for a photo during an event at The Everly Brothers Park in Knoxville's Bearden neighborhood on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. Nash is an honorary chairman of the park and was visiting the park ahead of his concert at the Bijou Theatre.

Noted singer Graham Nash – a member of the popular Crosby, Stills and Nash rock and pop music band from the late 1960s and ‘70s – made a visit to the Everly Brothers Park off Kingston Pike in early November. He had admired the harmonic duo while growing up in England and had helped get some praising quotes about them from other famous musicians for some walking stones in the park.

He was making a visit to the park for the first time while in town to perform at the Bijou Theatre, and a special ceremony for him was held, with local Baby Boomers and others vying for photographs with him.

It was a picture-perfect moment in a year full of them.

POWELL

Father and daughter are making pizza food truck a success

Al Lesar, Shopper News

Bringing the taste of Chicago to East Tennessee has been a mission of Mike Naughton's for the past couple of months.

Taylor Norton and her father, Mike Naughton, have opened Slice, Slice, O'Baby pizza truck.

He and his daughter Taylor Norton − and her 4-year-old daughter, Blake − have opened the food truck Slice, Slice, O’Baby to re-create the thin-crust pizza and subs that are so popular in the Windy City.

Blake Norton, 4, enjoys what her mom and grandfather have made.

“People think it’s New York that is famous for the thin crust,” said Taylor. “This is bar pizza in Chicago.”

A slice of Mike Naughton's Chicago-style pizza can be big enough to be a meal.

Mike and Taylor know it from experience. The two, along with Mike’s wife, lived in northern Indiana, just outside Chicago, for more than 20 years. During two of those years, Mike had a storefront pizza place.

“Cooking is my dad’s passion,” Taylor said. “It’s something he always wanted to do.”

Four years ago, when Mike’s wife got a job in East Tennessee, they moved to Powell. Taylor and her husband followed.

“We lived in the ‘snow belt’ in Indiana,” Taylor said. “We were used to feet of snow every winter. Winters are so much better here.”

Advantages of a truck

Taylor, who has a background in marketing, said there were some definite differences between the truck and a storefront.

“With a truck, you can go on vacation whenever you want to,” she said. “The important part is to be able to find some good locations where you can find customers.”

A couple days a week they will take the truck to Roane State Community College and find hungry students who look forward to a large slice of pizza. Several locations around Powell will attract customers.

“A lot depends on the weather,” she said. “You never know what you’re going to get from day-to-day. A lot of learning happens as we go.”

One aspect of the food truck world that they have learned is that it’s a competitive business, but the competition is not negative.

“It’s a competitive market, but it’s not pizza vs. pizza,” Taylor said. “Everyone has their own unique product. Everyone wants you to do well. We’ve met some great people in other food trucks.”

‘Guts in a cup’

A normal day at Slice, Slice, O’Baby starts around 9 a.m. when Mike, Taylor and Blake meet at the truck to begin food prep.

That will take about two hours. Mike flips the dough rather than rolling it out to save space. The pizzas are actually 26 inches wide, which makes an individual slice quite large.

Some happy customers seemed thrilled with their purchase.

The pizza is sold only by the slice − $6 for cheese, $7 for sausage or pepperoni and $8 for supreme. The cold meat and cheese subs are priced at $8 for an 8-inch sub and $16 for 16-inch. Along with the subs comes “guts by the cup.” Taylor said it’s a combination of pickles, onions and tomatoes in a homemade vinegar dressing.

The "guts" help make the sub sandwiches special.

“‘Guts in a cup’ makes us unique,” Taylor said. “It’s more of a northern thing. We’re just getting folks down here exposed to it.”

Serving ends at 4 p.m. most days.

“This is a piece of home for people who moved down here from the north,” Taylor said.

Slice, Slice, O’Baby’s Facebook and Instagram pages will give the truck’s location every day.

KARNS

Cornhole tourney a hit for Karns baseball team

Nancy Anderson, Shopper News

New Karns baseball head coach Drew Patterson hit the ground running this Christmas with a fundraiser at the high school Dec. 17.

“We are having a cornhole tournament today,” said Principal Laicee Hatfield. “Staff, students and community members have gathered in the gym today to help the baseball team raise money. We’re happy to help any way we can.”

Members of the Karns High School baseball team are ready for a cornhole tournament fundraiser at the school Dec. 17, 2023.

“We’re raising money for general expenses like equipment, uniforms, umpire fees, and travel,” added Patterson. “We just wanted to do something a little different and fun this holiday season, so we brought the boys out with their families to mingle, have a little fun, and raise a little money.”

Patterson did not have an amount in mind but said he and the baseball team are thankful for whatever they raise during the tournament.

Karns head baseball coach Drew Patterson gets support from principal Laicee Hatfield at a cornhole tournament fundraiser at the high school Dec. 17, 2023.

With a 30-team lineup at $30 per team, the cornhole tourney was a fundraising success.

Patterson said he chose a cornhole tournament because it doesn’t require a great deal of athletic ability and it’s fun for everyone. Even little kids can participate.

“It’s a fun way to compete. You don’t have to be a die-hard athlete to be good at it and it’s just fun for everyone. We’ll do this again next year for sure.”

There were a number of prizes.

Champions included Jordan Sorey and Austin Bloomer, who won two hats and $100.

Owen Burnett, pitcher for Karns High School baseball, is warming up to deliver his best pitch during a cornhole tournament Dec. 17, 2023.

In second place was coach Tyler Thompson and his father, Bobby Thompson, who won a cornhole game and their entry fee back.

In third place was Todd Wright and James McDavid, who won T-shirts and Domino’s gift cards.

Patterson said his team was super young and super talented.

He’s got big plans for the baseball program to make it bigger and better than ever with the backing of the Karns community.

Info: www.knoxschools.org/Page/2635 (Karns High School Baseball)

POWELL

Stories of people who care highlight the best of 2023

Al Lesar, Shopper News

Every year, great stories − and even greater people − comprise the fabric of the Powell community.

Here’s a look at 10 of the top stories of the year, but there are probably 20 more that deserve a mention.

Inskip Grill finds a new home in Powell

Just because your favorite burger doesn’t show up on the printed menu, it doesn’t mean it won’t be available at the Inskip Grill of Powell (2509 W. Emory Road).

Justin Wiseman, who has owned the restaurant since 2018, when it was in its original location in the Inskip neighborhood, said there are 75 variations of burgers that his customers can enjoy.

“We call social media our ‘secret menu,’” Wiseman said. “Our customers can build their own creations. If I have the ingredients, we can fix it.”

Burgers have been the lifeblood of the Inskip Grill since the 1995 graduate of Campbell County High School resurrected it. It opened in 1967 with breakfast and brunch as staples. Wiseman and his family lived in the Inskip neighborhood and he marveled at how busy it always was.

Situations caused it to close. Wiseman said he hated to see it sit empty. He was urged by his family and friends to take his burger skills public.

Senior football players at Powell High School were treated to a meal before the official opening of Inskip Grill at Powell.

A free prom dress − and a date

After she had been invited to the prom and dumped three times, this girl wasn’t ready to give up.

The frustration didn’t stop her from shopping for a free dress … just in case No. 4 hit the jackpot.

While she lamented her predicament, a young man looking at suits overheard her. He, too, had been left holding the corsage by a date he had and lost.

“The girl looked at the boy and said, ‘Would you want to go to the prom together?’” said Jonathon Trotter, owner of Frugality Thrift Store, 612 Edgemoor Road, Powell. “Not only did we offer free dresses and suits, but we were a matchmaker, too.”

The second year of Trotter’s mission to ease the financial burden of an important high school rite of passage like the prom is off to a fast start. He has an inventory of over 600 donated dresses (an estimated value of between $10,000 and $15,000) that is continually growing in anticipation of the big events that are usually conducted in April or May.

Jonathon Trotter, owner of Frugality Thrift Store, and manager Amy Riley are offering a free prom dress and suit service to the community.

STEM popular at Northwest Middle

At the start of the school year, when Tracy Anderson is looking for good fits to her STEM program at Northwest Middle School, she’s not necessarily looking for the best students.

A veteran of nine years at the school, Anderson is in charge of the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics curriculum at the school.

“This is a Title I school,” Anderson said, referring to the school’s inner-city status. “Most of our parents haven’t gone to college.

“I’m looking for kids that are the most creative, students that can think for themselves. I’m looking for the diamonds in the rough; a student with a problem-solving mind.”

Once she pinpoints the right students, she spends the school year developing them.

“Northwest is the kind of school where you can see the difference you make every single day,” said Anderson.

That difference took a big step forward this summer when Anderson took 17 students to Louisville in late June for the Technical Student Association national competition.

Tracy Anderson's Northwest Middle School STEM students qualified for national competition in Louisville last summer.

Tackett's going strong after 47 years

When Inez Tackett started in the banking business, her job was to count personal checks and process a monthly statement for each customer.

Forty-seven years later, that job doesn’t even exist.

But Inez is still going strong.

The 1975 Norris High School graduate has had her life come full-circle. Stops in branches in Clinton, Norris, Oak Ridge and Powell – with the same bank, though under different names because of mergers – have brought Tackett back to the Norris branch of Regions bank as manager.

“I know (Norris) has grown since I lived here, but so much looks the same,” she said. “Norris has always been so warm and inviting, so welcoming.”

Tackett comes to Norris after 18 years as the Regions branch manager in Powell. She loved the community and still lives there.

“Some of my customers have followed me from one branch to the other,” said Tackett, noting it is the ultimate compliment.

Inez Tackett has seen a lot of changes to the banking business over 47 years at Regions Bank.

A hidden gem in Lonsdale

Janie Bitner sat in the gazebo near the perimeter of the property, a stone’s throw away from the steel mill.

“What steel mill?” Bitner said with a laugh.

The constant crushing sound coming from Commercial Metals Corp. is the only drawback from the beauty of this 3½-acre oasis in the Lonsdale community. But, that steel mill is so much a part of the history of the Ivan Racheff House and Gardens (1943 Tennessee Ave.) that it is tolerated − and even embraced.

Ivan Racheff was born in Bulgaria in the late 1800s. After earning degrees in engineering and chemistry from the University of Illinois, he was drafted and served in World War I. He settled in Chicago and founded Racheff Metallurgical Laboratory and a consulting practice.

After that, he bought Knoxville Iron Works around 1947. A bachelor, he lived adjacent to the mill. Practicing his belief that industry must co-exist with the environment, he made a $76 investment − substantial by 1947 standards − for grass seed, shrubs and trees. He wanted to be able to enjoy nature’s beauty while looking out the windows of his sitting room.

Linda Daniels (seated left), Janie Bitner and Wanda Taylor (standing) are three key people in the development and maintenance of the Ivan Racheff House and Gardens.

Carter keeps family legacy alive at Robie's

When Phyllis (Roberson) Carter makes a promise, she takes the commitment seriously.

Her father, Robert, worked the day shift at Y-12 in Oak Ridge. In 1982, coinciding with the World’s Fair, Robert opened a barbecue restaurant (R&M’s Restaurant) on Clinton Highway. His Memphis roots signaled his use of the vinegar-based barbecue sauce that patrons loved.

Phyllis spent a lot of time learning her way around a kitchen and a restaurant. By 1990, when Robert retired and the restaurant closed, she could do it all.

Fast-forward 30 years. Life had taken the Oak Ridge native from East Tennessee to Atlanta and back to East Tennessee; from the restaurant business, to a hair salon and back to the restaurant.

In 2021, with her father’s health declining, she made the leap to start her own restaurant. Robert doubted his daughter’s conviction, but she promised him she would make it work.

“You have to be relentless,” Carter said. “I’ll never let my enemy outsmart me. I’ll make it work.”

When Carter opened Robie’s Grill Love at First Bite (530 Edgemoor Road, Claxton) in April 2021, she said she was told by Anderson County officials she was the first Black woman to own a restaurant in the county.

The motivation for Phyllis Carter's restaurant was her father, Robert (Robie) Roberson.

Student writes, produces whodunnit

When the ghost of the cop finally solved his own murder and the female lieutenant was arrested, the auditorium was filled with applause.

And … Shelby Whitehead was completely relieved.

Whitehead, a senior at Powell High School, wrote the school’s spring play, “Partners.” It was the second time in Jennifer Doubleday’s 18 years of being in charge of stage productions at Powell that a student was the playwright.

There were three evening performances and a matinee for the students.

For the second time in Jennifer Doubleday's 18-year teaching career, a student (Shelby Whitehead, right) wrote the school play.

Neal handles the fast lane

After several decades in the fast lane, Richard Neal is in no hurry to hit the off ramp.

The 76-year-old from Heiskell, who has a half-written book in his computer, had been one of the country’s primary players when it came to manufacturing.

Neal, a University of Tennessee graduate, was an engineer and supervisor in Oak Ridge’s Y-12 national security complex when President Bill Clinton was elected in 1992.

“President Clinton said there was too much money spent on defense,” Neal said. “The plan was the Technology Re-investment Program.”

Neal wrote his first bid, “a two-pager,” he said, saying he wanted $50 million, all of the available funds, for a program based on the premise that “manufacturing is a system, and not a sequence of individual activities.”

“Now, we take that for granted,” Neal said. “Back then, it was a revolutionary idea.”

The people in charge of distributing funds didn’t like the brashness of Neal’s application, or the fact that he asked for the whole enchilada, but they liked the idea. He was given $1.2 million and the plan fell into place.

In 1996, Neal’s group, which included partners from around the country, was heralded as the nation’s success model.

Richard Neal surveys the farm he owns in Heiskell.

Houston and his mom on a mission

Iceland has a 100% abortion rate for babies diagnosed with Down syndrome. Australia is at 93% and the U.S. is 68%.

That’s why Houston Vandergriff and his mom, Katie, are on a mission.

Now, it has become a global mission.

Through Houston’s success as a photographer and subsequent attention on social media, the Powell residents have become the Down syndrome community’s face of inclusiveness around the world.

“We did a podcast in London,” Katie said. “We joked and said, ‘Our goal is to travel the world and have fun.’ In reality, what we’re doing is more than that. Everything we’re doing comes back to inclusiveness. We want to show the world the possibilities.”

Houston, 25, got a certificate (2019) and advanced certificate (2020) in photography from the University of Tennessee. Shortly thereafter, Houston and Katie launched his business Downs & Towns, which captured photo images while Houston’s personality allowed him to spread goodwill and awareness.

But, that was just the beginning.

One of Houston Vandergriff's opportunities was to shoot photos in the pits of the Indianapolis 500.

Knoxville Pays It Forward keeps helping

Even on Christmas Eve, there was an opportunity to pay it forward.

Kim Parigrin Cantrell, who founded Knoxville Pays It Forward in 2008, remembers the year someone called her about two youngsters running around a Knoxville apartment complex in their underwear.

She left her family gathering to tend to them.

The kids’ apartment was locked and nobody was around. Department of Children’s Services allowed a neighbor to temporarily take them in. Parigrin Cantrell went to work clothing the children.

“The 6-year-old boy said he couldn’t wait to go to school to show off his new shoes,” Parigrin Cantrell said.

That’s why she does what she has done for the past 15 years.

Years ago, Parigrin Cantrell followed her stepdaughter’s lead and spent a day a week working with the homeless. It was that experience that lit a fire. She just took it to a different level.

“There are others (besides the homeless) who find themselves in a bind,” she said. “There are a lot of people who live off others’ generosity. The person who really needs help usually doesn’t ask like the one trying to take advantage of things.”

Kim Parigrin Cantrell loads a truck with items destined for people in need.

OPINION

Pretty things need to be practical

Leslie Snow, Shopper News

I’m putting potatoes in the oven when Ethan and Amanda walk through the front door. “Merry Christmas,” they call out as Buttercup runs to greet them. “We came over early to help you get ready.”

I give them both a quick hug before turning back to the recipes I have sprawled across the counter. Then Ethan goes outside to blow leaves in the back yard and Amanda stays behind to help me sort through my twice-baked potato project.

“What if I bake these potatoes three times, instead of two?” I ask with a grin. “Then they’d be thrice baked potatoes.”

She laughs and hugs me then says, “I want the holidays to be really special this year. I want to wear nice clothes, eat delicious food, sit around a beautiful table, and take everything in.”

I smile at my sweet daughter-in-law. “I can promise you good food and good company, and I’ll try to make every holiday special, but I don’t set a pretty table.”

She laughs and says, “That’s OK. I just want us all to be together. I want to celebrate every Jewish holiday and every Christian holiday, and I want every celebration to feel special and beautiful.”

I stay quiet for a minute trying to decipher her words. Amanda comes from a very small family. Our big, loud gatherings are new to her. A big family is new to her. And when we’re all together, there are 22 of us talking over each other and eating too much of whatever it is we’re serving. It’s always fun, but it’s rarely beautiful.

I glance at the “dressy” white plastic plates I planned to use for dinner. And the “silver” plastic utensils that almost look real. “I was going to use these,” I say sheepishly, “but if you’re looking for something really special, I do have a set of fine china. I’ve only used it once since my wedding day.”

The words are barely out of my mouth when Amanda jumps in, “Yes, please! Let’s use them. I’ll help you clean up after dinner.”

With a smile, I open the antique buffet that holds all the treasures I never use, wedding gifts, mostly, from 36 years ago. Amanda holds up a dinner plate, cream with a blue ring and gold trim, and asks, “Why don’t you use these? They’re so pretty!”

“They are pretty,” I reply, remembering the day I picked them out, “but they’re high maintenance. They break easily and they’re not supposed to go in the dishwasher. So I just keep them in the buffet, waiting for someday.”

But even as the words come out of my mouth, I know they don’t sound right. What’s the point of having beautiful things if you never use them?

I think about the pretty quilt I bought six years ago and never use because the dog might mess it up. I picture the lovely earrings my husband bought me that I save for special occasions that never seem to come, and the stunning crystal goblets I once loved but now seem too fragile to use.

Precious things are complicated. It’s hard to know what to use and what to save.

That night I set a beautiful table. Just like Amanda pictured when she dreamed of celebrating the holidays with a big family. And when we were done with dinner, I put those beautiful gold-rimmed plates right into the dishwasher. Because if I’m going to use my precious things, they have to fit into my life and not the other way around.

Leslie Snow may be reached at snow column@aol.com.

