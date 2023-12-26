Shopper Blog: From microbiology degree to nail business? 'It's a passion'

POWELL

From microbiology degree to nail business? 'It's a passion'

Al Lesar, Shopper News

Shortly after Samantha Johnson graduated from Tennessee Tech with a degree in microbiology, she made the logical move … and opened a nails business.

Say what?

After not really liking the world of microbiology, Samantha Johnson transitioned into the nail business.

It all comes down to passion.

“When I was growing up (in Clinton), I knew I wanted to do something in the medical field,” said Johnson, who now lives in Powell. “I might have been a weirdo, but I loved microbiology.

“In college, I got to be a teacher’s assistant in the lab. I fell in love with the hands-on aspect of identifying organisms. It was like a big game to me.”

Immediately after college, Johnson spent a few months learning the real-world application of microbiology in a lab at the University of Tennessee Knoxville. It was a fast-paced job that discouraged Johnson.

Creativity adds to Samantha Johnson's interest in nails.

From the experience, it left Johnson thinking.

“Since I was 13, I loved doing (finger) nails,” she said. “In the early days of social media, I had an Instagram (account) where I showed my nails designs.”

Johnson and her husband, Nathan Landers, crunched the numbers. After 600 hours at a school in Sweetwater, Johnson was able to open her own business, Knox Nailology.

No regrets

Johnson never questioned her abrupt change of direction, or regretted spending four years on a challenging field of study.

But it took a sign at the nails school in Sweetwater to put it in perspective: When a passion meets a purpose, that’s when extraordinary things happen.

“‘Working with nails is more than a job − it’s a passion,” Johnson said. “It’s something I love a lot.

“College was the best four years of my life. I don’t regret my degree. I grew as a person. I had some awesome mentors. I still really like science.”

There's no limit to the ideas Samantha Johnson will come up with for nails.

Johnson spent this past summer getting everything in order so she could set out on her own by opening a booth at Honey & Co. Salon in Clinton (361 Market St.).

“By going out on my own, I’ve gained a lot of self-confidence,” Johnson said. “I never believed in myself like others believed in me. I went out and I pursued my dreams.”

Interaction important

Johnson said she regularly uses her medical background to help make sure her clients continue to be safe and infection-free. She maintains a sterile environment and is careful to use only approved materials.

Having a bright, comfortable studio was essential.

“I do structure gel manicures on natural nails,” she said. “I don’t work on any enhancements.”

Johnson said she had a solid foundation on the basics of nail work, but her time at the school gave her a different perspective.

Finding just the right color is the key to success for Samantha Johnson.

“I learned a lot about how important it was to interact with people,” Johnson said. “The social aspect was something I really didn’t think about.

“When somebody comes in for an appointment, it’s up to me to make that the best hour and a half of their day. My job is to pamper them.”

Johnson is available Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Saturday 8-noon. A basic manicure starts at $70. Pedicures are also available. For more information, or to book an appointment, go to: knoxnailology@glossgenius.com.

OPINION

It's time to stop letting the worst of me get the best of me

Leslie Snow, Shopper News

It’s an ordinary night and I feel fine. My husband and I are busy getting ready for bed while Buttercup nudges us with her nose for attention. We’re one big happy family saying goodbye to a perfectly normal day. There’s no reason to believe it won’t be a peaceful evening.

But in the middle of the night, a branch hits the roof with a loud thump. Buttercup barks and runs downstairs to howl in the darkness. My husband gets up to make sure the roof is intact, and when the two of them return a few minutes later to say everything is fine, I assume we’ll all drift back to sleep like nothing happened.

But my mind has other plans. It begins to ruminate over all the things I have to do before the end of the year. There are still holiday meals to plan and gifts to buy. There are end-of-the-year donations to make and bills to pay. I spin through my to-do list until my mind stumbles on a catalogue of bad memories I’ve been saving for a sleepless night.

I think about the time I was taking off my art smock in second grade but accidentally took off my shirt instead. I remembered the time I whispered to a friend during an assembly and got called up in front of the class to be reprimanded. I remember being up for the lead in our high school musical and not getting the part. I remember trying to impress the popular crowd and failing. I remember dumping my best friend. I remember it all.

The night becomes a montage of my worst moments, a cruel “top 10” list. I can picture every awkward minute from my past. I can see myself failing and floundering through adolescence. I want to flip the script in my mind and focus on my successes, but those memories don’t come as easily. They are fuzzy on the details and hard to recall.

A few hours later my mind runs out of failures to tally, and I drift off to sleep. When I wake up, I feel exhausted and foolish. I chastise myself for collecting my wounds and discounting my achievements. I’m a positive person during the day, but in the middle of a sleepless night, my mind wanders to uncomfortable places.

I’m lying in bed watching the sun come up when a thought ricochets through my head. I have to let go. I have to let go of an embarrassing day from second grade. I have to let go of a humiliating first date and a terrible audition. I have to let go of it all because none of it matters now.

I have a happy family and a happy life. I have tried to take care of others and to use my powers for good. I don’t know why my clearest memories are often painful ones or why those memories always seem to find me in the dark of night, but I have to move on. The thought feels like a New Year’s resolution in the making.

Even though I’m 60 years old, I’m not fully formed. I’m still struggling to become the best version of myself. I’m a work in progress. Maybe we all are. But I hope this is the year I can finally let go of the girl that ditched her best friend to hang out with the cool girls. She doesn’t exist anywhere outside my mind on a sleepless night.

Here’s wishing you a peaceful night’s sleep and a very happy New Year.

Leslie Snow may be reached at snow column@aol.com.

