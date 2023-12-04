Shopper Blog: Veterans cemetery earns salute for excellence, visit by governor

SOUTH KNOXVILLE

Veterans cemetery earns salute for excellence, visit by governor

Zach Thomas, Shopper News

Gov. Bill Lee visited the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery off John Sevier Highway on Nov. 29 to honor the staff for its recent Operational Excellence Award from the Veterans Administration and National Cemetery Administration.

A view of some of the headstones for fallen veterans and the grounds at the East TN Veterans Cemetery on November 29, 2023.

Both veterans’ cemeteries in Knoxville, received the award, the result of an outstanding performance during the triennial compliance review conducted in March 2023.

The governor, accompanied by Speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives Cameron Sexton, was greeted upon his arrival by the East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard and veterans from each branch of the military.

Governor Bill Lee and Speaker Cameron Sexton with the staff of the East TN Veterans Cemetery on November 29, 2023.

Lee started off by recognizing the members of the Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard: “Thank you all for volunteering and doing what you do. You have helped create a satisfaction level so that our cemetery here is rewarded nationally. But more importantly, it has served to bring appropriate honor, and that’s a great service to Tennessee.”

The staff and groundskeepers of both the John Sevier and Lyons View veterans cemeteries were also recognized for their work in maintaining the facilities. The award came after rigorous inspections, ensuring that every detail, from headstone dimensions to cleanliness and the services provided, met the highest standards.

Governor Bill Lee speaks to members of the Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard at the East TN Veterans Cemetery on November 29, 2023.

Major Gen. Tommy H. Baker, the commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Veteran Services (TDVS), highlighted the significant progress made in the last two budget cycles, allowing the veterans cemetery facilities to hire eight new employees. “This expansion was a testament to the state's commitment to maintaining the grounds of these facilities across Tennessee.” Baker emphasized the three core initiatives of the TDVS: to advocate, inform, and inspire.

Lee, in his speech to the staff and veterans, drew on his personal experiences and spoke about his time working at Lee Co. “Pulling up here today was a great reminder to me of my time working in plumbing, heating, and cooling where I consistently reminded our employees that their work transcended mere job duties; it had a profound impact on people's lives. In those instances, sometimes lives depended on the services provided.

“You as a staff here are providing a service greater than just your duties. Your work is important, and it honors the sacrifices made by veterans that afforded us the freedoms we all enjoy. Your work transcends your normal job duties.”

A view of some of the memorial stones at the East TN Veterans Cemetery on November 29, 2023.

The ceremony also introduced the governor to Ashley Manning, an administrative assistant for veterans services, who received The Governor’s Excellence in Service Awards earlier in the year. Manning is a Navy veteran with six years of service before moving to Knoxville.

Governor Bill Lee with Recipient of the Governor's Excellence in Service Award Ashley Manning at the East TN Veterans Cemetery on November 29, 2023.

Kevin Knowles, the cemetery director, expressed pride in the fact that Tennessee is the only state with multiple veterans’ cemeteries that have received the Operational Excellence award. He conveyed hope that their Memphis location would undergo the same inspections, securing the award in the future.

Gov. Bill Lee, center, greets members of the Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway, Nov. 29, 2023.

“This really is a collaborative effort among the support staff at each cemetery, and I want to thank Gov. Lee and Speaker Sexton for stopping by today and showing their support and appreciation to our staff for all the hard work they day each day,” Knowles said.

A view of the American flag at half mast at the East TN Veterans Cemetery on November 29, 2023.

The governor's and speaker's visit to the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery was preceded by a tour of the Emerald Academy of Knoxville, where they briefly spoke to some media about Lee's proposal to expand Tennessee's school voucher program.

OPINION

Tree timing goes from practical to meaningful

Leslie Snow, Shopper News

It always seemed like a matter of convenience and timing. Every year, when our children were in college or living in another city, we would squeeze in a trip to the local garden center during the long Thanksgiving weekend to pick out a Christmas tree.

It made sense to do it then because the kids wouldn’t be back in town until the next month when they were off for winter break or coming in for Christmas.

But this year, with all the kids living in town, I didn’t see any reason to fit one more activity into an already hectic weekend. So, when Ethan asked about picking out a tree, I said, casually, “Let’s find some time in early December.” And I didn’t give it another thought until his wife, Amanda, texted a few days later.

“Hey!” she wrote, “are we getting a tree over Thanksgiving weekend?” I repeated the line I’d given to Ethan a few days earlier and added, “We always picked out the tree over the holiday weekend because that’s when everybody was in town. But now, we can do it whenever we want!”

I made it sound like a good thing. And I thought the matter was settled until Zack called a few hours later.

“Are we getting a tree over Thanksgiving?” he asked, eagerly. I started to explain all the practical reasons we didn’t need to get a tree so early, but stopped myself. “Let me talk to your dad,” I replied instead.

That night, I asked my husband if he planned on getting a tree over the long Thanksgiving weekend. He seemed surprised by the question. “Of course!” he answered. “All the kids have texted me about it. They want to go on Sunday and then come back to have dinner and hang ornaments together. Simon wants to put up the star, but I’m worried that Clara might be upset.”

Somehow, I had missed a tradition in the making. I had viewed putting up a tree on a particular weekend each year as something we did because it was convenient. It made sense. It was practical from a timing standpoint. But while I was being sensible, my family was finding meaning.

It was convenient to put up a tree and decorate it while everyone was in town, but over the years, it had clearly become more than that. For our Jewish children, it had become a festive tradition meant to honor their father’s faith. It had become a time to gather, to put on holiday music, and to laugh at all the silly ornaments we’ve collected or made over the years. It was a time for us to be together that everyone looked forward to, including me, even if I didn’t think the timing really mattered.

Family traditions are important, but maybe I didn’t realize how much my children needed this one. I didn’t know how much they treasured our ridiculous ornaments, our Chanukah lights, and our crooked tree topper.

I made a big pot of soup and put on Christmas music the night we put up our tree.

Clara got to hang a favorite ornament we call “door face,” and Simon got to place the star on top. Two-year-old Elliott, who dropped a couple of ornaments, chimed in, “I big too!”

I guess we’ll have to find a special role for him next year. When we pick out a tree, right after Thanksgiving, just like we always do.

Leslie Snow may be reached at snow column@aol.com.

