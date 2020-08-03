Shopper who coughed on a cancer patient at Florida Pier 1 arrested on assault charge

A cancer patient had a scary shopping trip in Jacksonville in June. In a widely shared video, Heather Sprague shot video of a fellow Pier 1 shopper deliberately coughing on her without a mask.

“I think I’ll get real close to you,” said Debra Hunter, before coughing on Sprague, who is being treated for a brain tumor and has a compromised immune system. Hunter had been arguing with a cashier about returning an item that was not in her possession, Sprague said.

The victim, a mother of 10, told the Miami Herald that she filed a police report a few days after the incident report.

According to Duval County court records, Hunter was arrested, on July 22.

The 52 -year-old New Jersey native is charged with assault.

She was released on $753 bond and is set to have a formal court appearance on Aug. 19.

Sprague told her Facebook friends she was going to get tested for coronavirus after the incident.