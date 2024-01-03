Shopper discovers skull near Dollar General, NC cops say. It belonged to missing man

A missing North Carolina man’s death was confirmed when his remains were discovered near a Dollar General, according to deputies.

A Dollar General customer in Lincolnton found a human skull in the woods by the store on Dec. 27, according to a Jan. 2 Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office news release. The woods are also located near the Pumpkin Center Fire Department and an auto shop.

The shopper then told a Dollar General worker about their discovery of the skull, deputies said. The employee called the sheriff’s office, which investigated the scene and found more skeletal remains, according to deputies.

The remains were later identified as Jim Dennis Ramsey, 53, who was missing for more than a year, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was reported missing June 21, 2022, by his brother, deputies said. Ramsey’s home was about a mile away from the area where his remains were discovered.

Deputies do not suspect there was foul play in connection with Ramsey’s death.

Lincolnton is about 35 miles northwest of Charlotte.

