Shopper drops gun and accidentally shoots herself at T.J. Maxx store, Alabama cops say

Christmas shopping took a frightening turn at one Alabama T.J. Maxx when police say a woman dropped a loaded pistol and accidentally shot herself.

The identity of the woman was not released, but she survived to shop another day, officials said.

It happened around 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at the T.J. Maxx store on Tiger Town Parkway in Opelika, which is about 110 miles southeast of Birmingham.

“Upon arrival, first responders located a 55-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her foot,” the Opelika Police Department reported on Facebook.

“Officers learned that the woman accidentally dropped the firearm, which caused it to discharge, striking her in the foot.”

The shopper was taken to a hospital. Police did not release details of her condition.

No injuries were reported among other shoppers or staff at the clothing and home decor store.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

It happened five days before Christmas, a period when stores are often packed with shoppers racing to make purchases before businesses close on Christmas Eve.

