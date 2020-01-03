Shopper falls asleep on a comfy store mattress and stays the night, Missouri cops say

If this woman hasn’t bought the mattress already, she might want to consider it.

An employee opening a store for business in Richmond Heights, Missouri, found a shopper sleeping on a display bed, police say. The employee called the cops to investigate.

When officers arrived, the woman told them she was testing out the mattress the night before and fell asleep the whole night, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The business declined to pursue charges of trespassing against the woman, the newspaper reported.

On Facebook, police joked that such a heavy slumber was a good reason to buy the mattress.

“That’s honestly the best mattress endorsement we’ve ever heard,” police said.

1,500 pounds of pot in California man’s box truck found by police dog, Iowa cops say