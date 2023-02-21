Shopper finds phone recording her while changing in Goodwill dressing room, SC cops say

A man was arrested after a woman found his phone recording her in a Goodwill changing room, South Carolina police say.

The woman was undressing in the changing room the evening of Friday, Feb. 17, when she noticed a black cellphone with its camera turned on and recording, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department.

The phone was next to a bench in an “inconspicuous location” and was angled at a mirror in the room to record the woman’s reflection as she changed, the woman said, according to the report. After she noticed the phone, the woman said she kicked it over and took a picture to prove that it was recording.

After leaving the dressing room, the woman saw a man who had been looking at toddler clothing go into the dressing room to get the phone, she told police.

The man told police he left his phone in the dressing room with its camera recording because he was going to find clothes to try on, according to the report. When police checked the man’s camera roll, they did not find any photos of the woman.

Police said he was gratified “of a sexual desire by video recording (the woman) without her knowledge or consent, in a place where there is an expectation of privacy.” He was arrested and faces a charge of voyeurism, the report said.

