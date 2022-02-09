A shopper with green hands had a ‘hissy fit,’ threw a Barbie, then left a Florida Walmart

A shopper who was stopped for failing to pay for items at a Florida Walmart this month had a “hissy fit” that was caught on surveillance video, police say.

According to a Facebook post from the Winter Haven Police Department, a woman, who was not identified, went to a Walmart around 1 p.m. Feb. 2. After filling up her cart with silk flowers, toys and groceries, she proceeded to the self check-out.

But instead of scanning her items or pulling out money or a credit card to pay, she “lingers,” even leaving her cart and walking to browse other items at neighboring checkout aisles.

Shortly after, she makes her move, taking the cart full of stuff and heading toward the exit.

The police-edited video, which has no sound, does not show her leaving, but takes up right after she was escorted back by employees to the scanning area.

That’s when she “proceeded to argue — a lot,” said the police post, which added that she got “louder and louder.”

The shopper told a worker she had an employee discount and gets her groceries for free and to track down a manager named “Kim” to corroborate.

“News flash,” said the police department. “There is no manager named Kim at the store.”

At one point, the enraged woman picks up a Barbie doll in a box and throws it at one of the associates surrounding her at the kiosk. The worker’s lip was cut, police said.

After her fit, she walked out without the items. When police arrived, she was gone. They are now looking for the woman.

They say she had a couple of distinguished features: Witnesses recall the woman had green hands and hair, apparently from a recent hair dye treatment.

The public is asked to call the Winter Haven Police Department with any information at 863-662-0392.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226 TIPS (8477) or visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip.” You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

Winter Haven police spokesperson Jamie Brown told the Miami Herald Wednesday that the woman, if found, would be arrested on a battery charge.

The employee, who was wearing a mask when she was hit with the Barbie box, is OK, Brown added.