Shopper leaves a surprise in his cart at a Bellingham store. Police want to talk to him

Someone left their personal belongings in a shopping cart last week in a Bellingham store. Problem is, it was a bag containing 266 pills of what police suspect is fentanyl.

The incident occurred Friday, Oct. 27, about 10 p.m. in the 3900 block of Meridian Street. The business was not identified, and there are several stores in that block.

The bag also held money, drug testing strips and some Pokémon cards.

The person who left the bag was not identified by police because they don’t know his identity. The suspect was described as a male wearing a face mask and hooded jacket.

The man returned to the store and was upset store employees would not return the bag, said Lt. Claudia Murphy with the Bellingham Police Department.

The owner of the bag left the store before police officers arrived.

“We will be happy to return the cash, cards and strips with proper ID. We may have some questions about the fentanyl pills, though,” Murphy said.