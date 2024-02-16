Shopper strangles woman at Kroger pharmacy because he thought she cut line, IN cops say

A woman being helped at a pharmacy counter was attacked by another customer who thought she cut him in line, Indiana police said.

Officers were called to a Kroger pharmacy Feb. 12 in Columbus, Indiana, where they spoke to a woman who said the man grabbed her by the throat during an argument, according to the Columbus Police Department.

The victim was being helped at the counter when the man, identified as 65-year-old Columbus resident Steven Ebert, approached her “because he thought she cut in line,” police said.

Ebert grabbed the woman’s throat before the incident was “broken up by bystanders,” according to police.

After speaking with witnesses and reviewing security footage, Ebert was arrested and booked at Bartholomew County Jail, Columbus police said.

He is charged with strangulation and battery resulting in bodily injury, court records show. His defense attorney was not listed in public court records as of Feb. 16.

Ebert is due back in court Feb. 29.

