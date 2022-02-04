A shopper at a Virginia grocery store called out Gov. Youngkin for not wearing a mask inside, shouting 'Read the room, buddy'

Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia. AP Photo/Steve Helber, File

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin was called out this week by a shopper in a local grocery store for not wearing a face mask inside the shop, video of the encounter shows.

"Governor, where's your mask?" the masked customer yelled at the newly-inaugurated Republican politician while inside the Safeway grocery store in the heavily-liberal city of Alexandria on Thursday, according to video tweeted by WUSA9 reporter Matthew Torres.

Youngkin replied to the woman, saying, "We're all making choices today."

"Yeah, look around you governor, you're in Alexandria," the shopper shot back, adding, "Read the room, buddy!"

Youngkin, who was at the store to tout his plan to eliminate the state's grocery tax, appeared to ignore the woman's additional comments.

"The governor often says if you want to wear a mask, wear a mask, but in Virginia you get to choose," Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter told Insider in a statement on Friday.

Youngkin is currently facing several lawsuits over his executive order — issued last month on his first day in office — banning mask mandates in Virginia schools.

