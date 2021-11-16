Shopper at Walmart in Northborough inadvertantly fires gun while digging through purse

Anoushka Dalmia, Telegram & Gazette
·1 min read

NORTHBOROUGH – A woman accidentally fired a handgun while rummaging through her purse at Walmart Monday evening, according to police.

No one was injured, including the toddler who was with the woman.

The bullet from the 9mm handgun was recovered from the floor of the store, 200 Otis St.

The woman, 31, of Worcester will be charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of an occupied building, according to police.

"The firearm, ammunition, purse and LTC were voluntarily surrendered to police," Northborough police said in a news release.

The incident occurred about 8:30 p.m. The woman was at the cashier at the time.

Police said they notified child welfare representatives.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Shopper at Walmart in Northborough inadvertantly fires gun while digging through purse

