Shoppers on high alert after mother and baby kidnapped from Mid-South Target store

After a mother and her baby were kidnapped in broad daylight at a Mid-South store, shoppers FOX13 spoke with say they’re as attentive as ever.

Memphis Police said the incident happened around noon Wednesday in the parking lot of Target off Highway 64 in Cordova.

Two men took the woman and her 1-year-old baby as she was loading her car with groceries.

The suspects then forced them into a car at gunpoint and drove them to a nearby Regions Bank to make a combined withdrawal of $800.

MPD later released pictures of the suspects and their vehicle.

The woman told police the suspects gave her her debit card back before returning her and her child to the Target. She ran inside to alert store employees.

MPD said the suspects were seen on video at a Walmart, and driving a gold/tan four-door car.

“It’s very shocking, can’t believe it almost,” said shopper Callie Alt, who was at the Target with her 3-year-old son.

Another shopper, Billie Jean, said, ““It’s a sad situation, I’m just glad the mother and her baby were returned back to safety.”

Customers said with the suspects still not caught, they’re be taking extra precautions while shopping.

Jean said she looked for color of the suspects’ vehicle and tried to get a parking spot close to the front, while headed into the store as fast as she could.

“I know sometimes people say to park near the buggy cart so when you open the door, someone can’t just come up on you on that side, try to be aware of just instances like that,” said Alt.

If you have any information about the suspects, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

