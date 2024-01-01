Shoppers at Ishikawa Mall React to Strong Earthquake

Storyful

A tsunami warning was in place along Japan’s west coast on January 1, after an earthquake measured at 7.5 magnitude by the US Geological Survey hit in Ishikawa prefecture.

This footage was captured at a shopping mall in Kanazawa, Ishikawa prefecture. It shows people at a shopping mall reacting to the earthquake and products on the floor. Credit: @HorinOnsen via Storyful

