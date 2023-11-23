Shoppers pack metro grocery stores for last minute Thanksgiving shopping

ROELAND PARK, Kan. — It’s the busiest time of the year for grocery stores. As people run in for the last few things for Thanksgiving dinner, others are just starting.

Either way, be prepared because it’s packed from the parking lot, to the produce section, all the way to check out.

As you’d expect, pies are flying off the shelves, but something you may not expect, green beans, because they say people don’t eat their vegetables. Well Price Chopper says people do eat their vegetables because their fresh produce section is been pretty busy.

“Hams, macaroni and cheese, greens, corn bread,” one customer said they still needed.

While others are rounding out their list. However you slice it the stores are filled to the brim.

“It is a crazy time of year for grocery shopping we see a steady pace of folks coming in from the time we open till the time we close,” Nancy Mays a Price Chopper spokesperson said.

Not only is it the busiest time for grocery stores, it also requires an all hands of deck effort from employees.

Making sure that when you come in, the shelves are stocked and everything you need is readily available.

In the season of thanks, so far according to Carol Daniels, everyone is being so nice.

“Everybody, mostly everybody is in such a great mood and that’s what makes the holiday system so special,” she said.

So before you come to get those last-minute things or if you’re like the Daniels, and you’re getting everything now. Be ready for lines and plan to be patient while you’re at it.

Most importantly don’t forget the reason for the season.

“Cherish every moment, that’s just what we have to do just share the love,” another customer said.

Wherever you are your Price Chopper will be open so if it’s the one down the street from your house or the one across town, all 52 Kansas City metro Price Choppers will be open until 1 p.m. Thursday.

