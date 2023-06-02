Shoppers rescue 2 kids from car fire while mother was shoplifting at Oviedo Mall, police say

An Orlando woman was arrested last week after her car caught fire with two children inside while she was shoplifting from a store, according to Oviedo Police.

Police said on May 26, Alicia Moore, 24, parked her car in the parking lot outside the Dillard’s at the Oviedo Mall, left her two children inside and entered the store.

Store security observed Moore and an unknown man shoplifting for around one hour before the pair exited the store.

While leaving the store, Moore saw her car engulfed in flames and dropped the merchandise and ran to her car.

Police said Oviedo residents who were shopping at the mall jumped into action and rescued the two children who were trying to escape the flaming car.

The children were rushed to Arnold Palmer Children`s Hospital and suffered several first-degree burns on their faces and ears.

Following the incident, Moore was arrested by Orlando Police for outstanding warrants in other counties unrelated to this incident; and while in custody, she was charged with neglect of a child with great bodily harm and first-degree arson.

Investigators have not determined what caused the fire to ignite but determined that if Moore was not being neglectful, it is unlikely the children would not have been injured.

Since the fire occurred during the commission of a felony, she is also being charged with arson.

Moore is being held on no bond at the Orange County Jail.

