Shoppers scrambling to purchase last-minute gifts at SoCal retailers

Christmas Day is just two days away, meaning that those who haven’t done their holiday shopping are running out of time to do so.

“Super Saturday” is considered one of the busiest shopping days of the year, on par with Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The nationwide rush to purchase last-minute presents is being felt in Southern California; many people at the Walmart in Torrance told KTLA 5’s Jasmine Simpkins that plenty of deals are being offered right on time.

“I got everything that I needed, with great deals and great savings, [and I was] in and out fast,” shopper Mimi Jones said, adding that getting to the store in the morning is the most surefire way to beat long lines.

“The best thing I’ve done so far this year was to come this early,” she told Simpkins just after 6:50 a.m. Saturday morning. “If you’re up, come, shop, and get it over with…you’ll love it.”

Another woman who works at the Torrance Walmart did her shopping once she finished her shift, but she found that her gift options were limited.

“They’re shopping like crazy in there, you can hardly find anything,” Annette Garcia said. “Apparel is practically empty…it’s going to be a good Christmas.”

The National Retail Foundation estimates that 16 million more people will shop for gifts compared to last year, but gifts aren’t the only thing on the list for some shoppers; besides presents for loved ones, some shoppers were seen buying food to prepare for holiday meals.

Despite the nationwide shopping spree, the cost of Christmas gifts has risen over the last year, according to the PNC Bank Christmas Price Index, which calculates how much the 12 gifts from the holiday song “Twelve Days of Christmas” would cost in 2023.

According to the Christmas Price Index, if one was to purchase all of the items listed in “Twelve Days of Christmas,” they would have to shell out $46,729.86, or 2.7 percent more than last year.

