Shoppers take to South Hills Village for Black Friday savings

Shoppers packed South Hills Village Mall on the hunt for Black Friday deals, many starting early this morning and patiently waiting in long lines in the hopes they would save big.

With inflation at an all-time high, consumers are expected to spend more this year than last, but the big question this Black Friday isn’t if they’ll spend, it’s how: in-person or online?

“We had a record year in 2022 for our company and we have been exceeding those numbers throughout the year,” marketing director for South Hills Village Mall Shema Krinsky said.

Krinsky said that in-person sales have been increasing over the year and Black Friday will kick off their busiest season in part because of the discounts and new strategy to get shoppers in early.

“I think with offering those sales earlier than Black Friday, I think it just gets people excited and ready to come and shop,” Krinsky said.

Krinsky also said Black Friday shopping is as much about the deals as it is tradition.

“So they have multi-generational people coming together. They like to have that connection that in-person shopping experience in real time and you don’t have to wait for something to get delivered,” Krinsky said.

While Black Friday is certainly the biggest shopping holiday, retailers will likely continue most of their sales throughout the weekend.

