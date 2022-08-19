Shoppers stop 72-year-old taking photos under skirts of women, girls, Florida cops say

A disturbance at a Florida thrift store led sheriff’s deputies to a 72-year-old man who had been taking photos and video under the skirts of women and girls, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Vincent Carlo of Pensacola was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 17, and faces charges of “voyeurism, video voyeurism, battery, and two counts of video voyeurism of a child less than 16 years of age,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The investigation began in June, when shoppers at a Pensacola thrift store became suspicious of the suspect’s behavior and alerted authorities.

“Witnesses said Vincent Carlo took photos underneath a female’s skirt while in the store, and left when he was confronted,” officials said.

“Video surveillance also showed Carlo walking around the store and holding his cellphone underneath two female victims’ skirts to take photos.”

Deputies found Carlo on foot a block from the store, and also spotted a cellphone that had been “tossed” nearby, officials said.

“When he was asked about the incident, he eventually mentioned having many photographs of other victims on his cellphone,” the sheriff’s office said.

Inspection of the phone revealed “photographs and videos underneath the skirts/dresses of at least 14 female victims from the age of 3 to adult,” officials said.

“These photos/videos were taken without consent at various locations, including the thrift store on the 5700 block of North W. Street and a restaurant on the 8000 block of Lavelle Way from the time frame of April-June 2022,” the sheriff’s office reported.

“This investigation continues, as more victims may come forward.”

Carlo was released on a $75,000 bond, records show.

