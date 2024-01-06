Shoppers stock up on food, supplies ahead of winter storm arrival

It’s the calm before the storm, shoppers are stocking up on food and supplies ahead of this Sunday’s winter storm.

Last-minute shoppers will be using the next 12 hours to prepare for the first winter wallop that is expected to start after 8 pm.

Families Boston 25 News found in Waltham, weren’t wasting any time getting last-minute errands done Saturday morning.

Plenty of plenty were out and about at the market basket in Waltham, stocking up on food and other snow-related supplies. Shoppers say they came to grab lots of groceries, goodies, and drinks to cozy up at home and ride out the storm that’s expected to bring anywhere between a few inches to more than half a foot of snow, depending on where you live in the Commonwealth.

The shelves were stocked full as the shoppers and shopping carts filled the aisles.

Michael Warren lives in Waltham, “I’m doing my quick odds and ends for shopping so I have tomorrow all planned out and I can’t get here on Sunday. Snow Blower got a date with the snow blower and I came to market basket a day early. Crazy I got out quick.”

According to Mass DOT, crews of more than a thousand plows and equipment will be on state roads across the commonwealth and more will be called in if needed.

There is also a teen shoveling program in Somerville for kids ages 14 to 19, to get paid and paired up with seniors and those with disabilities to make some storm money.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW