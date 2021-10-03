Shoppers Say This Supermarket Chain Has the Best Deals on Groceries

From the heavy spenders to the penny pinchers, a great deal is an offer that most of us can't refuse. In the battle of the best deals, one grocery store made its way to the top. The start of the pandemic left a vast number of Americans looking to spend less and save more. Between clipping coupons, catching a good sale, or buying generic brands, it's no secret that shoppers are looking to score the biggest bang for their buck.

A report released in late September by data science company dunnhumby asked over 58,000 people in 24 countries about their grocery shopping habits. Out of all the major supermarkets, survey respondents named America's largest retail chain–which also has over 5,100 locations outside the U.S.— as the store that offers the best deals.

Walmart

Almost 30% of say Walmart provides the best value among grocery stores. Right behind is low-cost chain ALDI, with 12% of the "best value" votes. Tailing ALDI is Kroger at 7% and Target at 6%. Interestingly enough, the report stated that Amazon, which is currently rapidly expanding its brick and mortar grocery stores, "fell out of the top five stores for value and landed with 4%."

In the survey analysis, Grant Steadman, the president for North America at dunnhumby, notes the importance of grocery stores customers can rely on to have good deals in a post-pandemic world: "Retailers who are perceived as offering more value, and respond to their customers increasing need for this, will earn the loyalty of the new customers they gained during the early phases of the pandemic."

As Americans slowly return to the grocery aisles, so does the competition for the best grocery deals, but here's how you can save no matter where you shop.

