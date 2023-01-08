Shoppers unaffected, return to metro Atlanta mall after Friday shooting

The shooting inside Perimeter Mall Friday did not appear to affect businesses this weekend. Shoppers still flocked there all day.

Dunwoody Police Department said it will not release the name of the shooter officers arrested until Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The gunfire erupted around 4:45 in the afternoon near the food court on the lower level of the mall.

Police said an argument broke out, one person fired their gun, shooting another. That person fired back, shooting the gunman.

Both are expected to survive.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators searched for the first shooter more than an hour. They say they found him with a bullet wound at an apartment complex that is a 15 minute drive from the mall.

Saturday, Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco spoke to Eric Hollister, a worker who showed up at the mall to gauge if they’re ready to return.

“I went in there to check, but the longer I was in there, I did kind of feel myself get a little overwhelmed. I had seen a couple of people talking about it. Some guy showed a video of the guy escaping through H&M, and I got a little overwhelmed.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Scott Hughes and his family told WSB they chose to come to Perimeter mall because they considered it the safer choice until now.

“It makes you think twice about going out going anywhere really, and also again coming here,” said Hughes.” We thought we picked the safe solution, and then we find out they just had a shooting yesterday.”

IN OTHER NEWS: