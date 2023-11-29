Shoppers, watch out for these scams this holiday season

SAN DIEGO — They seem reasonable, they look exactly like a vendor you trust and the offer is just too good to resist.

The FBI is putting out a warning about the potential to be scammed. It happens all year, but especially during the holidays. Whether it’s through charity, online shopping or social media, we all need to do some investigating before clicking.

FBI Public Affairs Officer Kira Boyd offers this guidance: “Social media scams, online shopping scams, we all see those really cool deals from a vendor. You want to be wary of those. Don’t want to click on those ads because a lot of times, scammers.”

With the ease and popularity of performing most tasks online, it’s not hard to see how one can become a victim. Last year, San Diegans lost $2.6 million to scams, and more than $320,000 of that total happened during the holidays.

“It’s the method that’s changed, the technique that scammers use,” Boyd added. “If you didn’t order a package, if you know you didn’t order something from Amazon and then you get an unsolicited message saying that something was wrong and asking for information, it’s probably a scam.”

Scams using social media are tricky to spot. Consumers need to be aware of sites that offer vouchers or gift cards that appear as holiday promotions or contests. They may seem to come from a friend who shared a link. Often these tactics are to get you to provide personal information by taking a survey.

“Take a step back and do some investigating,” Boyd said. “If you see that a vendor has a great deal, go to directly to the merchants website and see if the deal matches up with what is in the ad.”

The FBI has a website set up to help you and take your information plus provide assistance in getting your money back.

If you suspect you are the victim of a scam, report it to the vendor immediately call your bank and the call the FBI.

