‘Shopping cart’ serial killer may have claimed a fifth victim, Virginia police say

Police in Virginia believe a fifth victim of an accused serial killed called the “shopping cart killer” has been found.

The suspected killer, 35-year-old Anthony Robinson, was arrested after police said two women were found dead in an open lot in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on Nov. 23, McClatchy News previously reported. Then, on Dec. 15, police said two more women were found dead in a container near a shopping cart in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Robinson is called the “shopping cart killer” because he used a shopping cart to transport the bodies of his victims, who he met on dating sites, to their “final resting place,” police said in a news conference Dec. 17.

Two victims were previously identified as 54-year-old Allene Elizabeth “Beth” Redmon of Harrisonburg, and 39-year-old Tonita Lorice Smith of Charlottesville, Virginia, McClatchy News reported. A third victim was tentatively identified as 29-year-old Cheyenne Brown of Washington, D.C.

On Friday, Jan. 8, Fairfax County Police said in a news release that they confirmed Brown’s identity and positively identified the fourth victim as 48-year-old Stephanie Harrison of California.

Now, police believe they have located a fifth victim.

During a news conference on Jan. 7, Maj. Ed O’Carroll with the Fairfax County Police Department said that “just this week,” the department received a tip that Robinson may be linked to another case in which a woman was found dead in a shopping cart and covered with a blanket in Washington, D.C.

“We believe this may be (Robinson’s) fifth victim,” he said. “This is based on digital evidence that puts him in the same vicinity around the time of the victim’s disappearance.”

O’Carroll said the fifth case is being invested by officials in Washington, D.C., not detectives in Fairfax County.

But he said detectives there are still investigating Robinson’s activities and asked for the public’s help in finding more potential victims or survivors and to “build a strong, accurate and detailed case against Robinson.”

Story continues

“We’ve received many phone calls about abandoned shopping carts in Fairfax County after the last press conference,” he said. “But what we really need is information about previous contacts that any member of the listening public may have about Robinson. Because this case is not about shopping carts, it’s about a serial killer who took the lives of innocent women.”

Those with information should contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-246-7800 or send tips anonymously at 1-866-411-TIPS, O’Carroll said.

Robinson is being held and awaiting trial on four charges out of Harrisonburg: two counts of murder and two counts of felony disposal of human remains, O’Carroll said. He said that “number will go up” as officials continue investigating the additional deaths.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said during the news conference that the department is continuing to build its “probable cause” to charge Robinson in Fairfax County.

‘Most prolific serial killer in US history’ Samuel Little dies at 80, CA officials say

Man tried to throw suitcase in dumpster — with his roommate’s body inside, TN cops say

Remains of woman identified decades after she was unearthed in desert, CA officials say

Remains found near Fort Bragg in NC identified as woman missing since January, cops say