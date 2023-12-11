New shopping center planned in development hot spot in Verrado

A shopping center with retail, restaurants and a planned hotel is coming to a development hot spot in Buckeye.

SimonCRE, a Scottsdale-based commercial real estate development and acquisition firm, has acquired 15.6 acres of land in the Verrado community for Roosevelt Commons. The mixed-use shopping center will be built at the southwest corner of Roosevelt Street and Verrado Way.

Roosevelt Commons will be just south of Interstate 10 and Verrado Way, which has been a popular area for development.

Costco opened over the summer, and Buckeye residents can expect two new hospitals and another shopping center, Verrado Marketplace, with retailers like Target, Safeway and Ross.

Roosevelt Commons will be directly across from the new Abrazo Health campus.

SimonCRE has announced a lease with Sonoran-style Mexican restaurant Someburros. Other retailers and a hotel are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Construction of the shopping center is set to begin in January.

SimonCRE has several other developments in the West Valley, including Village at Prasada and the recently announced Elm Street at Surprise City Center.

