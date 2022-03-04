How Shopping for Groceries at Costco Can Help You Beat Inflation
Your grocery trips have probably gotten a lot more pricey recently. Due to inflation, numerous grocery items have gotten more expensive, including various meats, snack foods, rice, drinks, vegetables, fruits, dairy products and more. And although Costco has raised prices on its groceries due to inflation, you can still get better deals at the warehouse club than you can at other big-box stores.
Here's a look at common grocery items that are cheaper at Costco.
Ground Beef
Costco price: $4.00 per pound
Target price: $6.69 per pound
Walmart price: $4.48 per pound
Basmati Rice
Costco price: $1.05 per pound
Target price: $2.15 per pound
Walmart price: $1.39 per pound
Lay's Potato Chips
Costco price: $0.32 per ounce
Target price: $0.37 per ounce
Walmart price: $0.35 per ounce
Heinz Tomato Ketchup
Costco price: $2.66 per 44-ounce bottle
Target price: $4.99 per 32-ounce bottle
Walmart price: $4.19 per 44-ounce bottle
Organic Black Beans
Costco price: $1.06 per 15-ounce can
Target price: $1.19 per 15-ounce can
Walmart price: $1.08 per 15-ounce can
Oreo Sandwich Cookies
Costco price: $0.38 per 2.4-ounce snack pack
Target price: $0.61 per 2.4-ounce snack pack
Walmart price: $0.82 per 2.4-ounce snack pack
Babybel Mini Snack Cheese
Costco price: $0.39 per 0.75-ounce cheese
Target price: $0.54 per 0.75-ounce cheese
Walmart price: $0.70 per 0.75-ounce cheese
Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Costco price: $0.23 per ounce
Target price: $0.41 per ounce
Walmart price: $0.28 per ounce
Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter
Costco price: $0.11 per ounce
Target price: $0.16 per ounce
Walmart price: $0.15 per ounce
