How Shopping for Groceries at Costco Can Help You Beat Inflation

Gabrielle Olya
·2 min read
Your grocery trips have probably gotten a lot more pricey recently. Due to inflation, numerous grocery items have gotten more expensive, including various meats, snack foods, rice, drinks, vegetables, fruits, dairy products and more. And although Costco has raised prices on its groceries due to inflation, you can still get better deals at the warehouse club than you can at other big-box stores.

Here's a look at common grocery items that are cheaper at Costco.

Ground Beef

  • Costco price: $4.00 per pound

  • Target price: $6.69 per pound

  • Walmart price: $4.48 per pound

Basmati Rice

  • Costco price: $1.05 per pound

  • Target price: $2.15 per pound

  • Walmart price: $1.39 per pound

Lay's Potato Chips

  • Costco price: $0.32 per ounce

  • Target price: $0.37 per ounce

  • Walmart price: $0.35 per ounce

Heinz Tomato Ketchup

  • Costco price: $2.66 per 44-ounce bottle

  • Target price: $4.99 per 32-ounce bottle

  • Walmart price: $4.19 per 44-ounce bottle

Organic Black Beans

  • Costco price: $1.06 per 15-ounce can

  • Target price: $1.19 per 15-ounce can

  • Walmart price: $1.08 per 15-ounce can

Oreo Sandwich Cookies

  • Costco price: $0.38 per 2.4-ounce snack pack

  • Target price: $0.61 per 2.4-ounce snack pack

  • Walmart price: $0.82 per 2.4-ounce snack pack

Babybel Mini Snack Cheese

  • Costco price: $0.39 per 0.75-ounce cheese

  • Target price: $0.54 per 0.75-ounce cheese

  • Walmart price: $0.70 per 0.75-ounce cheese

Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

  • Costco price: $0.23 per ounce

  • Target price: $0.41 per ounce

  • Walmart price: $0.28 per ounce

Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter

  • Costco price: $0.11 per ounce

  • Target price: $0.16 per ounce

  • Walmart price: $0.15 per ounce

