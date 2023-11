Shopping for holiday deals? Here are Black Friday hours for Charlotte malls, major stores

Black Friday is for many the best day to hit the stores in order to take advantage of big sales.

According to data from the National Retail Federation, an estimated 130 million in the U.S. are planning to shop in-store on Black Friday this year.

With some stores carrying too much stock this year, discounts at major retailers, including Walmart, Macy’s and Kohl’s could be as high as 60%, Reuters reported.

If you’re one of the millions of people heading out to track down the perfect gifts for your loved ones (or for yourself), here are Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours for some of the biggest shopping locations in and around Charlotte.

This list is subject to updating.

Charlotte shopping mall hours on Black Friday

Carolina Place Mall

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Charlotte Premium Outlets

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Concord Mills Mall

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Northlake Mall

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

SouthPark

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Black Friday hours for department stores

Belk

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Dillards

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

JCPenney

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 5 a.m.-9 p.m.

Kohl’s

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 5 a.m.-midnight at most locations

Macy’s

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. at Northlake, 6 a.m.-11 p.m. at SouthPark

Nordstrom

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

Black Friday hours at big-box stores

Bass Pro Shops

Thanksgiving Day: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Black Friday: 5 a.m.-9 p.m.

Best Buy

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

Home Depot

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

HomeGoods

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Lowe’s

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Marshalls

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Old Navy

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Petco

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

Petsmart

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

Target

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

T.J. Maxx

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

Walmart

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Hours vary by location

Black Friday hours at wholesale clubs

BJ’s

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Costco

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Sam’s Club

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 8 a.m. for Plus members, 10 a.m. for other members

Black Friday Deals

