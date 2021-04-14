New shopping options, new jobs: What you need to know about Kroger's home delivery business

Alexander Coolidge, Cincinnati Enquirer
·6 min read

Coming this spring: the future of home delivery of groceries by Kroger.

Kroger announced Wednesday that the first of 20 customer fulfillment centers planned nationwide will begin delivering groceries from Monroe, a northern suburb of Cincinnati, offering shoppers what it promises will be an improved, more reliable and ultimately less expensive service.

Kroger officials gave The Cincinnati Enquirer, part of the USA TODAY Network, a look inside the new facility that it hopes will upgrade customers' experience and power further digital sales.

"It's another piece – a critical piece – to serving our customers anywhere they want, whenever they want," said Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen.

A giant concrete box off Hamilton Lebanon Road in Butler County, Kroger's new facility is powered by robots and is set up to process thousands of digital orders within a 90-mile radius – as far away as Dayton, Columbus, Indianapolis and Louisville.

Store closings: McDonald's is closing more restaurants in Walmart stores, but Taco Bell, Domino's and others are moving in

Pizza-bot: Domino's Pizza launches robotic deliveries in Houston

Drivers wanted: Record demand at Uber as vaccinations rise has company actively luring drivers

Company officials say the $55 million facility will serve as a "hub" to "spoke" operations that will be established in those cities. It's all part of a larger plan – first announced in 2018 – to build with U.K.-based partner Ocado a nationwide network of robotic warehouses to grow home delivery.

Kroger plans to open similar facilities in: Atlanta; Dallas; Frederick, Maryland; Groveland, Florida; Phoenix; Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin; and Romulus, Michigan. It is also eyeing locations in the Pacific Northwest and Western states. As the network expands, Kroger will announce additional locations.

Early this year, Kroger revealed its digital shopping business more than doubled in 2020 to $10 billion, making the company as big an eCommerce player as eBay. Kroger has promised to double that by the end of 2023.

While most of Kroger's current digital business is customers clicking online to pickup groceries later in the parking lot, home delivery is growing faster – more than 150% last year.

Kroger has been testing the facility for the last month, delivering groceries to family members of associates. On Wednesday, Kroger officials disclosed a similar "soft opening" had begun at its second such facility in Groveland, Florida, an Orlando suburb.

That facility signals how serious Kroger is about growing digital: Kroger has one Harris Teeter store in Florida, but the company envisions the new facility serving markets from Tampa to Miami.

Kroger delivery driver waves to customer
Kroger delivery driver waves to customer

What does it mean for Kroger shoppers?

Kroger shoppers can already get groceries delivered to their homes across the country. Currently, most of that service is provided through Instacart and other third-party partners.

What's changing is Kroger taking over a huge chunk of its own deliveries. With the switch, the company says, it will improve the consistency and quality of service.

For the customer, that means you're not expected to tip the delivery driver who will show up in a Kroger branded truck and a bright blue uniform.

Customers could also save money as Kroger takes a hard look at its $9.95 delivery fee. The company is mulling lowering that for deliveries a few days in advance.

Kroger will begin delivering its own groceries in the coming weeks in trucks like these.
Kroger will begin delivering its own groceries in the coming weeks in trucks like these.

Shoppers will be able to fill their pantries, refrigerators and freezers with everything from Corn Flakes to ice cream, fresh produce or wine.

That driver will also be able to make on-the-spot adjustments to your order. They broke an egg? They'll give you a discount. Don't want the Diet Coke they swapped out for your Coke Zero Sugar? They'll leave that off and adjust your order.

McMullen doesn't see home delivery replacing brick-and-mortar stores. Instead, he envisions many customers' shopping habits evolving to where they buy staples like cereal or toilet paper for home delivery while continuing to shop for items like produce in person.

"Very few of our customers are digital-only," McMullen said. "Most people prefer to engage in multiple ways."

Jobs coming, but robots do the heavy-lifting

The service switch also means more jobs at Kroger – the company is actively hiring for the facility that will ultimately employ about 400. Its partner, Ocado, will also have other workers stationed at the facility.

While the facility is heavily automated – with about 1,000 robots – the machines are literally in-change of the heavy lifting. They lift, sort and shift hundreds of pounds of groceries kept at the facility, while several "personal shoppers" will assemble individual orders from bins brought to work stations by the bots.

Kroger is also hiring drivers for all the delivery vans that will be stationed at the facility.

Kroger and Ocado&#39;s new customer fulfillment center &#x002013; an automated warehouse facility with digital and robotic capabilities, also known as a &#x00201c;shed.&quot;
Kroger and Ocado's new customer fulfillment center – an automated warehouse facility with digital and robotic capabilities, also known as a “shed."

What's it look like inside the facility?

Kroger officials are closely guarding the technology secrets inside the new facility. They wouldn't allow outside cameras.

Fortunately, it's not that photogenic. A 375,000-square-foot warehouse, Kroger's online store is a box about a third larger than an IKEA store. Inside, it looks – well, like a warehouse – concrete walls, bare metal beams.

In the middle of the facility is a multi-story, cubical shelf – dozens of yards wide and deep – that Kroger officials have dubbed "The Hive." It's filled with large plastic tubs that contain grocery items from every part of a store. There are refrigerated and frozen sections as well.

The view at the top of the Hive is what gives you the best sense of how it works. That's where the robots are.

Up top hundreds of robots – each about the size of a dorm-room refrigerator – zip back and forth on the top, then dive below into The Hive to retrieve bins of groceries.

The bots deliver the bins to workstations where personal shoppers assemble grocery orders, three at a time. Completed orders are routed toward shipping areas along the sides of the facility, where they are loaded onto trucks.

A worker inside of Kroger&#39;s new fulfillment center in Monroe, Ohio.
A worker inside of Kroger's new fulfillment center in Monroe, Ohio.

Kroger officials are tight-lipped about how much volume they expect the facility to handle. Its processing operations are divided into seven "modules" the company says can handle $80 million to $100 million in orders apiece. That suggests the facility could handle as much as $700 million in sales once fully up and running – but the company wouldn't provide a timeline for that happening.

Kroger acknowledges each delivery van carries 20 or more orders, and they expect the facility to use 200 to 250 vans. Spoke facilities in surrounding major cities may use 150 or more vans apiece.

The Kroger Fulfillment Center in Monroe on Monday March 22, 2021.The new robotic fulfillment center will be taking over home delivery orders for the region.
The Kroger Fulfillment Center in Monroe on Monday March 22, 2021.The new robotic fulfillment center will be taking over home delivery orders for the region.

In addition to Kroger stores, the grocer operates several regional supermarket chains in 35 states, including Fred Meyer, Harris Teeter, Ralphs, Mariano's, Fry's, Smith's, King Soopers, QFC and others. The company has nearly 2,800 stores and employs nearly 500,000 workers.

For the latest on Kroger, P&G, Fifth Third Bank and Cincinnati business, follow @alexcoolidge on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Kroger commitment to growing home delivery brings new shopping options

Recommended Stories

  • When our ‘house’ is on fire, it makes no sense to keep washing the dishes | Opinion

    There is nothing sacred about nine.

  • Now 80, Pete Rose remains defiant as he’ll pick baseball games for bettors | Opinion

    Pete Rose insists it’s not a slap at baseball that he is picking games for a sports’ betting website.

  • Ivanka Trump breaks Twitter silence to posts photos of herself getting a COVID-19 vaccine

    Republican voters and Trump loyalists are disproportionately hesistant or unwilling to get vaccinated.

  • Pelosi says she thinks Chauvin trial is 'disappointing': 'Maybe my disappointment springs from my expectation that these are our protectors'

    The House Speaker said she still respects law enforcement officers, and she stamped down calls, even within her own party, to "defund the police."

  • Prince Harry Is Having a Very Weird Week Back in the U.K.

    Chris Jackson/GettyHis grandfather’s funeral isn’t until Saturday, but this is shaping up to be, even by his extravagant standards of non-normalcy, a pretty extraordinary week for Prince Harry.As he sits in splendid isolation in Frogmore Cottage, Harry could be forgiven if his head is spinning.The lavishly restored period property into which he and Meghan moved just 24 months ago, and dreamed of making their home, now houses his cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack and their baby. The tenants are still there, and the owner is holed up in what was once intended as Doria Ragland’s (Meghan Markle’s mom) self-contained apartment, The Daily Beast understands.Prince Harry and Prince William’s Feud Rumbles on as They Issue Dueling Statements on Philip’s Death He is literally just a few miles away from Windsor Castle, but if he has spoken to his father or the queen, no-one is saying so. And this despite the fact that, bizarrely, Her Majesty carried out an official duty Tuesday, overseeing the retirement of one of her senior aides, recorded thus by the official court circular: “The Earl Peel had an audience of The Queen today, delivered up his Wand and Insignia.” (Was Earl Peel was ordered to leave his wand on the desk on the way out?).We do know, courtesy of the Telegraph’s well-briefed correspondent Camilla Tominey, that Harry has spoken to his brother Prince William on the phone since he landed back in the U.K.This hardly seems like a great triumph in the arena of conflict resolution.We already know from Gayle King that other phone calls between Harry and his brother and father have taken place. King said they were regarded as “not productive.”If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.There is, frankly, no suggestion from royal aides that being in the same time zone has helped mend fences, no sense of joyous white smoke going up from Frogmore or 140 miles north at Anmer Hall, where William and Kate are rather pointedly spending the last days of the Easter holidays with their children, rather than waving at Harry from the garden of Frogmore Cottage like some of us might be inclined to do.Tominey touts Kate as taking on the role of fraternal peacemaker, quoting a source as saying, “Being so close to her own siblings, Pippa and James, and having witnessed first-hand the special bond between William and Harry, [Kate] has found the whole situation difficult and upsetting.”But while hopes of a major reconciliation between Harry and his family are being talked up by commentators, the reality on the ground is that expectations are at rock bottom. Emotions are strained and the wounds inflicted by Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey are still raw. The media may have moved on; the family will never forget what, as they see it, was Harry’s betrayal of them. There are also the unanswered questions over the identity of the royal family member who allegedly questioned the color of the then-unborn Archie’s skin, and who allegedly stopped Meghan being able to access help when she was feeling suicidal.There has been much wishful thinking this week that the death of their grandfather will bring the brothers together. Physically, of course, it will. They will walk side by side behind Philip’s coffin, recreating the tragic cortege they formed behind their mother’s coffin in 1997.This was, coincidentally, at Philip’s urging. The brothers were said to be reluctant to walk behind their mother’s coffin at her funeral but Philip took charge telling them, “I’ll walk if you walk.” Harry said years later that he was grateful for his grandfather’s guidance.But piecing together the tatters of Harry’s relationship with the royal family will be no easy task. Many of the 29 other royals attending the funeral on Saturday will feel the same way as one friend of the family who, The Daily Beast reported, said this week: “Philip was already seriously ill when the interview screened. He was 99, so the fact that he has died is of course very sad, but hardly surprising. His death may put things into perspective, but I’m not sure it really changes anything.”The logistical constraints imposed by the pandemic are unlikely to help; if they are remotely like any other family, one imagines the brothers need to have a frank, face to face discussion at a certain level of decibels to clear the air. But having arrived back in the U.K. on Sunday afternoon, Harry is not likely to be allowed to exit quarantine until the day of the funeral. Harry’s people have made it clear he will be following Covid quarantine rules to the letter.If Harry doesn’t already feel like he has gone through the looking glass, the curious apparent rehabilitation of Prince Andrew should do it.The first sign of this development came when Andrew, who has failed to make himself available to the American authorities for questioning over his links to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, winkled his way back on to TV screens at the weekend.He told a camera outside church that his mother was feeling a “huge void” in her life; it still hasn’t been established if his intervention was authorized. It seems hard to believe even Andrew would be stupid enough to do something like that if it wasn’t, as some briefing has suggested.Dan Wootton, the journalist who broke the news that Harry and Meghan were leaving the U.K., reported in the Daily Mail that sources had told him: “Prince Andrew might hope that this sad situation changes things, but Prince Charles is adamant there is no way back while allegations hang over him. He spoke on camera in a private capacity because this is a family event. No one can stop him doing that.”Neither the palace nor an advisory firm retained by Prince Andrew responded to inquiries from The Daily Beast on that question.Until today it looked as if Andrew was set to be allowed to wear military uniform to the funeral, the only question being whether he would be in the garb of a three-star vice admiral (his current rank, which was never removed from him when he was fired from the family as a working royal), or actually be promoted by his mother to a four star admiral, an elevation that was due to take place last year but was put on hold. The Daily Mail reported that he was lobbying hard to be awarded his overdue promotion.Harry is the only male member of the family not technically serving, so was thought to be the only male royal attending the funeral not in military uniform. There is nothing more integral to the royal family’s sense of its own legitimacy than its military associations, and Harry’s happiest days were spent in the army. Harry was forced to give up his captaincy of the Royal Marines along with all other military associations when he stepped back from life as a working royal, a defenestration that he has made clear he considers utterly unfair.According to The Sun on Wednesday, to spare Harry's blushes—and lots of embarrassing questions about Andrew—the queen has stipulated that no royals should wear military uniform at Philip’s funeral. A military source told The Sun: “It’s the most eloquent solution to the problem.” Another source confirmed that “current thinking is no uniforms.”Buckingham Palace and the Sussexes declined to comment to The Daily Beast for this article.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden breaks with Obama, as well as Trump, on everything from Afghanistan to spending

    First with the coronavirus relief bill and now with the announcement that the U.S. will withdraw from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, Biden is charting his own course, making clear that his administration will not follow the “Obama 3.0” plotline some had predicted for him.

  • Police officer fired for stopping white colleague’s chokehold wins lawsuit

    ‘Neal Mack looked like he was about to die. So had I not stepped in, he possibly could have’

  • 70-year-old has been on death row for 45 years. A Texas court just tossed his sentence

    He was on ​Death ​Row longer than anyone in the United States

  • California college student Kristin Smart was killed during an attempted rape, district attorney says

    Two men were arrested in Southern California Tuesday in connection to the 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart, according to authorities.

  • Mysterious goat appears in Death Valley National Park. That’s bad news, rangers say

    You shouldn’t see a goat during your visit to the park, rangers said.

  • Mexico moves to require biometric data from cellphone users

    Activists and opposition figures cried foul Wednesday after Mexico’s Senate passed legislation to require cellphone companies to gather customers’ identification and biometric data, like fingerprints or eye scans. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party supported the bill, saying it is needed to fight crimes like extortion and kidnapping that frequently involve the use of cellphones. The legislation, which was already passed by the Chamber of Deputies, would give cell companies two years to collect the data and make it available to the government.

  • A US F-15C fighter jet recently fired the longest air-to-air missile 'kill' shot in Air Force history

    The fighter jet fired on an aerial target drone from the farthest distance ever recorded and scored a "kill," the Air Force said.

  • Warner Bros. has ruled the box office in recent months despite its movies streaming simultaneously on HBO Max

    Warner Bros. movies have topped four of the five biggest weekends at the domestic box office during the pandemic.

  • Fired officer who halted excessive force arrest wins pension

    A Buffalo, New York, police officer who was fired for trying to stop another officer from using a chokehold on a handcuffed suspect has won a yearslong legal fight to overturn her dismissal and collect her pension. A state Supreme Court judge cited the changing landscape around the use of force by police and a new “duty to intervene” statute that the fired officer, Cariol Horne, championed following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. “Quoting the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., 'the time is always right to do right,'” Judge Dennis Ward wrote in his decision.

  • A woman who traveled to the Bahamas with Rep. Matt Gaetz in 2018 says no one was underage on the trip, according to Politico

    The woman told Politico that everyone on the trip was over 18 years old and that no one on the trip engaged in prostitution.

  • 'The Bachelor' has a troubled history when it comes to gay romance. It's not alone

    The last time the subject of a gay "Bachelor" came up, it didn't go well. TV history is littered with dating shows that have mishandled LGBTQ identity.

  • European powers warn Iran over 'dangerous' uranium enrichment move

    PARIS (Reuters) -The European countries party to the Iran nuclear deal told Tehran on Wednesday its decision to enrich uranium at 60% purity, bringing the fissile material closer to bomb-grade, was contrary to efforts to revive the 2015 accord. But in an apparent signal to Iran's arch-adversary Israel, which Tehran blamed for an explosion at its key nuclear site on Sunday, European powers Germany, France and Britain added that they rejected "all escalatory measures by any actor". Israel, which the Islamic Republic does not recognise, has not formally commented on the incident at Iran's Natanz site, which appeared the latest twist in a long-running covert war.

  • Royal family release unseen pictures of Duke of Edinburgh surrounded by great-grandchildren

    Until now it had remained a cherished family photograph, unseen by the rest of the world. Showing the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren at Balmoral Castle, the precious image had been kept under wraps. But Prince Philip's death at the age of 99 on Friday has prompted the 94-year-old monarch to open the treasured royal family album in memory of a beloved patriarch. The image, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge in 2018, shows the Queen holding baby Prince Louis in her arms as she sits between his brother Prince George, now seven, and sister Princess Charlotte, five. Peter Phillips' daughter Savannah, 10, their eldest great-grandchild, stands behind the couple as her younger sister Isla, nine, cradles their cousin Lena, the two-year-old daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall, whose eldest Mia, seven, flanks them and seemingly stifles a giggle. Speaking a thousand words about the Queen and the Duke's close bond with the youngest members of the House of Windsor, the image captures the relaxed mood as the children visited Great Granny and Grandpa in Scotland that summer. It was taken almost a year before the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' son Archie, their eighth great-grandchild, was born. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also issued their own separate photograph, taken three years earlier at Balmoral, showing the Queen and the Duke posing with an infant George and baby Charlotte.

  • 70-year-old has been on death row for 45 years. A Texas court just tossed his sentence

    He was on ​Death ​Row longer than anyone in the United States

  • Rep. Liz Cheney tells Fox News she would not support Trump if he were the 2024 GOP nominee

    Earlier this week, Cheney accused Trump of "embracing insurrection," and in January, Cheney voted to impeach Trump.