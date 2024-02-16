Shopping rebounds on supermarkets and January sales

Retail sales rebounded in January as shoppers flocked to stock up on food at supermarkets and take advantage of new year bargains.

Official figures revealed a 3.4% jump in sales following a record drop in December.

Food sales at supermarkets rose strongly while department stores reported a positive impact from January sales.

However, inflation remained elevated with people paying more for less.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that the value of goods people bought in January went up 3.9%, compared to the 3.4% increase in the volume of products they purchased.