Shopping safely during holidays means being alert to others

This man and his accomplice were caught on video stealing a wallet from a shopper in Athens in August.

During the busy winter holidays, shoplifting becomes a problem for stores. But shoppers themselves can be targeted by thieves during this busy time.

Athens-Clarke police Detective Nathaniel Franco said one of the current problems police are facing involves groups of people traveling the state targeting elderly women by stealing their wallets as they shop.

“We’ve had several incidents of those and it seems to be a continual thing,” he said.

The suspects park far away from the store to prevent anyone from getting their tag numbers, which hinders making an identification.

“They enter as a team,” Franco said. “ Usually a female will distract the victim and while she is turned around a male will steal the wallet.”

Before the victim can realize that their wallet is missing, the thieves will make their way to a large department store where they will use any credit cards to purchase thousands in gift cards.

As stores are more crowded for the holidays, there is more potential for these thefts to occur, he said.

“People need to keep their purses on their person or keep it zipped up. Don’t make it easy for someone to reach into your purse and take your wallet,” Franco said.

Recently there was a spat of entering autos as thieves broke into vehicles looking for purses or wallets left in center consoles, Franco said.

The thieves target parking lots that are crowded. The more crowded the parking lot, the more opportunities for thefts, according to Franco.

“Never leave anything in plain view in your vehicle,” he said.

There are people who may not arrive at a store with intent to steal, but if they see merchandise in plain view, they will break a window to take the property, he said.

“That’s a common thing around the holidays. Don’t leave anything in plain view if you’re going from store to store,” he said.

The University of Arkansas Police Department offered these tips for shoppers.

Be alert and aware of your surroundings at all times. Knowing who and what is around you can help you avoid being surprised.

Display confidence. Criminals choose the victim who looks like the easiest target. That choice is partially based on their perception about your abilities to react to an attack.

Trust your instincts. Your body will tell you when someone or something is suspicious.

Carry only what you need. Extra cash, credit cards, jewelry should be left at home. A purse should be kept in front and close to your body. Men should keep wallets out of back pockets.

Don’t be overburdened with packages. Carrying several shopping bags makes you look vulnerable.

Shop with others. The chance of being victimized drops dramatically when you are with a companion.

Ask for an escort. Many retailers have security personnel.

Be prepared. Have your keys in hand when walking to your vehicle. The keys can be used as a defensive weapon. Carry a whistle or personal alarm.

Plan ahead. Choose areas to park where lighting is good and activity is high.

