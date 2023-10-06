Shopping at the Thrifty Horse in Norco: SoCal Spotlight
KCAL News Sheba Turk is exploring “Thrifty Horse,” which is a one-of-a-kind consignment store providing everything you need for life with a horse in Norco.
KCAL News Sheba Turk is exploring “Thrifty Horse,” which is a one-of-a-kind consignment store providing everything you need for life with a horse in Norco.
Looking for some undervalued options with huge fantasy upside at center this 2023-24 NBA season? Dan Titus has you covered with a trio of underrated players.
Discussions of AI chip strategies within the company have been ongoing since at least last year, according to Reuters, as the shortage of chips to train AI models worsens. GPUs’ ability to perform many computations in parallel make them well-suited to training today’s most capable AI. Microsoft is facing a shortage of the server hardware needed to run AI so severe that it might lead to service disruptions, the company warned in a summer earnings report.
Life insurance is a contract that provides financial protection if you die. Learn about types of life insurance policies and how to get coverage.
If you're paying off student loans and want to accelerate the process, here are some tips to help you get started.
This time around, the AI app that has surged to the top of the App Store is EPIK, an photo editing app that lets users generate nostalgic, 90s-inspired "yearbook" photos of themselves as one of its many templates. Similar to other recently popular AI apps, EPIK works by having users first upload a series of selfies which EPIK then uses to generate the throwback yearbook photos featuring the user in different poses, with different looks and hairstyles. In recent weeks, EPIK has gained traction on the App Store as influencers from around the world began sharing their AI-generated photos across social media.
Is it time to buy software stocks again?
The best checking accounts have low balance requirements and no monthly fees. Here’s how to find the best options.
Bookmark it now. The post If you’re an avid deal hunter, this is the 1 website that needs to be on your radar appeared first on In The Know.
The fall sales spectacular officially kicks off next week, but epic markdowns on TVs, headphones and laptops are rolling in fast.
No one wants to pay more than necessary for car insurance. Here are ways to lower your bill or find cheaper coverage.
It's a universal truth that cheese is the best way to fool people into thinking you actually have your life together.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick the biggest Week 6 college football matchups against the spread in this week’s Race for the Case.
Banks will need to reverse their 2023 downfall for broader indexes to climb higher, according to some on Wall Street.
The San Francisco Fed president said the recent surge in long-term bond yields "is equivalent to about a rate hike."
What are the signs of a yeast infection? What does vaginal atrophy mean? Here's what you need to know about vaginal health.
The new i7 M70 is the ultimate all-electric 7 Series and its specs are impressive. Are they that much better than the xDrive60s, though?
The observability market is forecasted to reach $2 billion by 2026, climbing from $278 million in 2022, according to 650 Group. A 2022 survey from Enterprise Strategy Group found that advanced observability deployments can cut downtime costs by 90%, keeping costs down to $2.5 million annually versus $23.8 million for observability "beginners." Observe, which develops software-as-a-service observability tools for storing, managing and analyzing machine-generated data and logs, has raised $50 million in convertible debt (i.e.
Save big on fall finds for your home from Sealy, Cusinart and more, all while giving back.
Five people were wounded Tuesday night and a search is still ongoing for the suspect.
The second day for Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial was filled with jury selection, opening statements and testimonies from the first two witnesses with connections to the FTX crypto exchange, with a peek into what may be in store. SBF followed shortly after. Although he was once known for his scraggly, wild, curly hair and casual outfits of cargo shorts and T-shirts, Bankman-Fried was wearing a gray suit and purple tie with a tighter, new haircut with part of his sideburns shaved off.