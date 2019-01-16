Shopping for a weighted blanket? Walmart has them on sale for as low as $59.99 — that's over $100 off.

2019 really just might be the year that people stop complaining about being single.

Weighted blankets, while not new to the world of therapy and disabilities, have mainstream folk practicing self care in a way that probably wasn't expected to be backed by research: cuddling.

Want to put the hype to the test? Walmart has the best-selling NEX weighted blankets on sale for up to $189 off today, bringing the 40 x 60-inch and 60 x 80-inch blankets to $59.99 and $94.99, respectively.

Weighted blankets are notoriously expensive, with the tiny cheap ones usually retailing at $100 minimum. If you've been contemplating making the jump, here's your sign.

Before these magical pieces of fabric made it to self care Twitter (with the help of the popular Kickstarter campaign for Gravity Blanket in 2017), weighted blankets were known for aiding therapy patients like veterans with PTSD, people with disabilities like autism, or children with ADD. The blankets are so heavy that they reduce movement and friction, working to prevent things like over-arousal of the nervous system or panic attacks.

Whether it's a significant other, roommate, pet, or even your mom, we can all agree that the pressure from someone's physical presence is seriously comforting. This is referred to Deep Touch Pressure Simulation, and NEX's 15-pound blankets mimic that.

Anybody: H-

Me: let me tell you about how my weighted blanket changed my life

— Cecil Price “Old So-and-So” Walden (@pricewalden) January 3, 2019

Some people have found that the cozy sensation associated with a weighted blanket could actually help reduce anxiety, depression, insomnia, or can even help you get in the zone to meditate. It's why babies will stop crying once they're swaddled, and why getting a hug when you're sad somehow makes it better.

It's all the positive brain chemical stuff that comes with cuddling, minus the possibility of getting ghosted. The only downside? If you thought getting out of a cozy bed on a 30-degree morning was hard now, just wait until you have a 15-pound blanket begging you to stay and snug.

Regularly a nauseating $249, you can save $154 on the smaller blanket and get it for $59.99 or save $189 on the bigger blanket and get it for $94.99.















Save $189 on the NEX Weighted Blanket (40 x 60 inches, 15 pounds) — $59.99

See Details





















Save $154 on the NEX Weighted Blanket (60 x 80 inches, 15 pounds) — $94.99

See Details





